Asian Games India Day 2 Schedule: Full List of events, venues, & timings in IST (September 21)

The second day of the Asian Games 2023 promises to be action-packed for the Indian contingent, with a lineup of exciting events across various sports. As the competition heats up in Hangzhou, let's take a closer look at what's in store for India on this crucial day of the games.

The Indian Women's Cricket Team will be in the spotlight as they begin their campaign against Malaysia in the quarterfinals. The Indian eves, led by the dynamic Harmanpreet Kaur, are poised for a fierce battle on the cricket pitch.

The team hopes to make a strong statement and advance further in the competition by combining experience and youth. This match will be watched closely as India attempts to demonstrate its cricketing prowess on the Asian stage.

India's gifted rowers will compete for top honors in a number of events in the sport of rowing. These athletes are prepared to take on the challenges of the repechage rounds after having advanced from their preliminary rounds and heats.

The rowers are committed to giving their best performances, keeping India's hopes for medals in rowing alive. They have been training hard.

In a crucial game, the Indian men's football team will take the field against Bangladesh.

The Indian football team is eager to recover from a difficult start, which included a 1-5 loss to China in their group stage opener, and put themselves in contention to advance to the round of 16.

The game against close neighbors Bangladesh offers them a chance to make amends and restart their campaign.

Simultaneously, the Indian women's football team will begin their group stage campaign against Chinese Taipei. The women's team represents a nation's hopes and aims to make a strong start in the competition.

They hope to set the tone for their campaign by securing a positive result in their first match through teamwork and determination.

On Day 2 of the Asian Games 2023, Indian athletes in cricket, rowing, and football are ready to give it their all. It's a day full of chances to show off talent, make comebacks, and move closer to medal contention.

India at Asian Games 2023 (21st September):

Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Cricket

India Women vs. Malaysia Women – 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Rowing

Multiple Events – 6:40 AM IST onwards.

Football

India vs. Bangladesh (Men’s) – 1:00 PM IST onwards.

India vs. Chinese Taipei (Women’s) – 5:00 PM IST onwards.

India at Asian Games 2023 (21st September): Live Streaming Details

The Sony Sports Network will telecast the events in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Fans can also catch live action via the SonyLIV app or website. Doordarshan will also telecast the Asian Games 2023 for fans in India.

Sportskeeda will also provide fans with updates on live blogs for the above-mentioned events.