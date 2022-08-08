Commonwealth Games 2022 India's Day 11 Schedule: Full list of events, venues & timings in IST, August 8, 2022

It was a phenomenal day for the Indian boxers as they added three golds and one silver medal on the 10th day (August 7) of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Amit Panghal (51kg) bagged the gold medals, while Sagar Ahlawat (+92kg) settled for silver to wrap up their incredible CWG 2022 campaign with seven overall medals.

The Indian contingent has bagged 55 total medals including 18 golds, 15 silvers and 22 bronze medals so far by the end of Day 10 at the ongoing CWG 2022 in Birmingham.

With badminton, hockey and table tennis medal events scheduled to take place on August 8, a few more medals will be added to the tally.

The Indian men's hockey team will look to clinch their maiden Commonwealth gold by dethroning six-time champions Australia when they face each other in their summit clash on August 8.

The Indian men's hockey team bagged two silver medals at the 2010 and 2014 CWG, respectively, and fourth at the 2018 edition of the Games.

Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen and doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty willl also be in action in the gold medal matches on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will play a bronze medal match. Achinta Sharath Kamal will look to add another gold to his already decorated medal cabinet.

India's Day 11 schedule for Commonwealth Games 2022

Here is a list of events and Indian athletes in action on Day 11 (August 8) of the Commonwealth Games 2022:

BADMINTON

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 1.20PM WOMEN'S SINGLES FINALS PV SINDHU (IND) vs MICHELLE LI (CAN) 2.10PM MEN'S SINGLES FINALS LAKSHYA SEN (IND) VS TZE YONG (MAS) 3.00PM MEN'S DOUBLES FINALS SATWIKSAIRAJ RANKIREDDY/CHIRAG SHETTY (IND) vs BEN LANE/SEAN VENDY (ENG)

HOCKEY

TIME CATEGORY TEAMS IN ACTION 5.00PM MENS HOCKEY FINALS AUSTRALIA VS INDIA

TABLE TENNIS

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 3.35PM MEN'S SINGLES BRONZE MEDAL MATCH PAUL DRINKHALL (IND) VS SATHIYAN GNANASEKARAN 4.00PM MEN'S SINGLES FINALS ACHANTA SHARATH KAMAL (IND) VS LIAM PITCHFORD (ENG)

Where to watch India matches in CWG 2022 & Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the 2022 Birmingham Games in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will telecast the games live for Indian viewers.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

