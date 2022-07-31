Commonwealth Games Medals Tally 2022 - India's medal tally updated after weightlifting gold medal [July 31]

Australia lead the Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally as of July 31. The Aussies are at the top of the leaderboard with 17 gold medals, nine silver medals and 14 bronze medals. No other nation has crossed the 30 medal-mark yet, while Australia have already touched 40.

Hosts England are currently second with 30 medals, nine of them being golds. New Zealand complete the top 3 with seven gold medals, four silver medals and two bronze medals.

Check out the Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally right here.

Canadian athletes have won two more medals than New Zealand, but their number of gold medals is less. Canada have won three gold medals, four silver medals and eight bronze medals thus far. Similarly, Scotland have won 15 medals, but their gold medal tally stands at two.

India's Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally

India are sixth right now with five medals, including two golds. After winning one gold, one silver and one bronze yesterday, the Indian athletes added one more gold medal and silver medal to their Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally.

Sportskeeda



#CWG2022 #B2022 Scripts a Commonwealth Games Record and battles an elbow injury and cramp to win the Gold Medal for India. Jeremy Lalrinnunga, remember the name. Scripts a Commonwealth Games Record and battles an elbow injury and cramp to win the Gold Medal for India. Jeremy Lalrinnunga, remember the name. 🔥🥇🇮🇳#CWG2022 #B2022 https://t.co/MWQJ2J0o9b

Jeremy Lalrinnunga overcame injuries and cramps to finish first in the men's 67kg weightlifting category. He became the first Indian male athlete to win a gold medal at this year's CWG.

Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam won a silver medal for India in the women's 55kg weightlifting category. Fans should note that all five of India's medals have come from various categories of weightlifting only.

Olympic Khel



Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam logs personal best of kg to win🥈 for India in women's 55 kg weightlifting



#IndiaAtB2022 | #B2022 | @WeAreTeamIndia Sensational stuffBindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam logs personal best ofkg to win🥈 for India in women's 55 kg weightlifting Sensational stuff ❤️Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam logs personal best of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣ kg to win🥈 for India in women's 55 kg weightlifting#IndiaAtB2022 | #B2022 | @WeAreTeamIndia https://t.co/JOKjOMVvhf

Among Asian nations participating in CWG 2022, India owns the highest position. Malaysia is right behind India with two gold medals and a bronze. Nigeria, South Africa and Wales are the other nations present in the Top 10.

CWG 2022 will continue in Birmingham. It will be exciting to see if India can enter the top five of the medal tally tomorrow.

