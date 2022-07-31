CWG 2022:  "Not satisfied with my performance"- Men's 67kg weightlifting gold medalist Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Indian weightlifting sensation Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinched a gold medal in the men's 67kg finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, United Kingdom on July 31.

He accumulated a combined weight of 300kg (Snatch 140kg+ Clean and Jerk 160kg) to win India's second gold and fifth overall medal.

Not only did he win a gold medal, in the process the Aizwal-based weightlifter registered a new Commonwealth Games record. He achieved the feat during his second successful snatch attempt of 140kg on his CWG debut.

Speaking about his gold medal-winning performance, Jeremy told ANI:

"I am happy after winning the gold medal but not satisfied with my performance. I was expecting to perform better but winning gold for the country is a proud moment,"

Speaking about the injury he sustained during his first Clean and Jerk attempt in the finals, the men's 67kg weightlifting CWG Champion said:

"The warm-up was very good but after a point, my front thigh and inner thigh muscles started to cramp, due to which I could not walk for a while and could not cross the 140kg mark during the warm-up."

SAI Media @Media_SAI



19-yr old at



Indomitable Jeremy lifted a total of 300kg (GR) in Men's 67kg Finals🏋‍♂️ at



Snatch- 140Kg (GR)

Clean & Jerk- 160Kg



CHAMPION ‍♂️ ‍♀️

#Cheer4India JEREMY WINS GOLD 🥇19-yr old @raltejeremy wins Gold on his debut at CWG, winning 2nd 🥇 & 5th 🏅 forat @birminghamcg22 Indomitable Jeremy lifted a total of 300kg (GR) in Men's 67kg Finals🏋‍♂️ at #B2022 Snatch- 140Kg (GR)Clean & Jerk- 160KgCHAMPION‍♂️‍♀️ JEREMY WINS GOLD 🥇19-yr old @raltejeremy wins Gold on his debut at CWG, winning 2nd 🥇 & 5th 🏅 for 🇮🇳 at @birminghamcg22 🔥Indomitable Jeremy lifted a total of 300kg (GR) in Men's 67kg Finals🏋‍♂️ at #B2022Snatch- 140Kg (GR)Clean & Jerk- 160KgCHAMPION 🙇‍♂️🙇‍♀️#Cheer4India https://t.co/pCZL9hnibu

Stay tuned for the updated Commonwealth Games 2022 medal table on Sportskeeda.

CWG 2022: Indian Weightlifters in action on July 31

Here's a list of Indian weightlifers who will be in action later today.

WEIGHTLIFTING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 11.00PM MEN'S 73KG FINALS ACHINTA SHEULI

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Also read: "Hey Siri, can you define courage for me?"- Twitter hails Commonwealth Games 2022 weightlifting champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far