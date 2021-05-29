Five women’s events to watch in the upcoming US Olympic Trials

The US Olympic Trials had to be postponed several times until 2021 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but the wait is finally over. While Wave I will be held between June 4-7, Wave II will commence on June 13 and end on June 20. Here are the five women’s events at the 2021 US Olympic Trials you can watch out for:

50m Freestyle

Smone in action at the TYR Pro Swim Series at San Antonio

Olympic 100m freestyle co-champion Simone Manuel, who won silver for America in 2016, is one to watch out for in 50m freestyle at the US Olympic Trials. But she will face tough competition from defending Olympic Trials champ Abbey Weitzeil, who has represented Team USA in the 50 free at every global event since Rio. Claire Curzan, Kate Douglass and Torri Huske are all ranked in this season’s world top 25, and are all prime contenders for the event.

100m Butterfly

The 26-year-old currently represents the Cali Condors, which is part of the International Swimming League.

Kelsi Dahlia, a world record-holder in the 400m medley relay (short-course), is America’s best bet in 100m butterfly. Another swimmer to watch out for at the event is 16-year-old Claire Curzan, who became the fastest active American swimmer in 100m butterfly after her 56.20 swim at the TAC Titans Premier Invitational last month. 18-year-old Torri Huske, who went 56.69 at the same meet, is another one to watch out for at this event.

100m Backstroke

Regan Smith in action at the TYR Pro Swim Series at Indianapolis

There are various record-holders in this event. 19-year-old Regan Smith, the current world record holder of both the women's 100 and 200-meter backstroke, is the clear favorite. Former world record holder Kathleen Baker, who was unwell for most of 2019, will be looking to regain her confidence by participating in this event at the US Olympic Trials.

200m Individual Medley

Kathleen Baker is the fastest American in the Olympic cycle

The few names who could win the 200m individual medley at the US Olympic Trials are Kathleen Baker, the fastest American in the Olympic cycle, and two-time national champion Melanie Margalis. Meanwhile, UVA stars Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass will look to carry their success from the short course to the long course pool.

200m Backstroke

Phoebe Bacon in action at TYR Pro Swim Series at San Antonio

Regan Smith is the frontrunning contender for this event as well, but will have competition from NCAA champion Phoebe Bacon, who swam a personal best (2:06.84) in the final of the TYR Pro Series in Indianapolis to find a place in the US Olympic Trials.

