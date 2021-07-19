Tokyo Olympics: How 24th July 2021 can be a pivotal day for India at the Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin with a rather subdued opening ceremony on the 23rd of July, 2021. The first medals at the mega-event will be distributed on the 24th. A total of 11 athletes will be crowned Olympic champions on day one. Eight Indian athletes will be in contention to win medals in five events on the first day.

Some heavyweights of Indian sports like Apurvi Chandela, Deepika Kumari and Saurabh Chaudhary will aim for a podium finish on the 24th. In fact, almost all the Indian athletes who will be in action on day one are serious medal contenders.

How 24th of July, 2021 can set the tone for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan will be the first Indian athletes on show at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. They will participate in the 10-meter air rifle event for women. Both have been in fine form and have won numerous medals at World Cup events. Their performance will be crucial for India in Tokyo.

India expects another medal on the 24th in the 10-meter air pistol for men. Both Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma have been consistent in the current Olympic cycle. They have won numerous accolades at the Continental and World level.

However, they will have the added responsibility of laying out a solid platform for other Indian athletes to follow at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indian shooting contingent will especially look up to these athletes for an inspirational start.

India is set to win a medal for the first time on the first day of any Olympics

India has never won an Olympic medal on the first day of the Games. In Tokyo, however, Mirabai Chanu is almost certain to win a medal in the women's 49kg category in weightlifting. Given her current form, she is sure to win at least a silver medal, and potentially challenge China's Hou Zhihui for gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Another event India expects a medal in is the mixed team event in Archery. This will be the first time the event will feature at the Olympics. With the likes of Deepika Kumari in action, one can expect a solid performance from the Indian team.

The male archer to be paired with Deepika Kumari will be decided after the individual ranking round on the 23rd. Atanu Das is expected to finish at the top of the table.

Sushila Devi Likmabam seals Tokyo 2020 berth in judo 🇮🇳👏



The Indian judoka has been awarded the continental quota in the women’s extra-lightweight (48kg) division 🥋💪#sushiladevilikmabam #tokyo2020 #tokyoolympics #india #Judo pic.twitter.com/sUsyzvm6Kj — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 26, 2021

In addition to these athletes, Indian judoka Sushila Likmabam will also be in contention on the 24th. Although she is not expected to win a medal in her 48kg category, a spirited performance will inspire the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Although a total of 125 Indian athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the eight athletes in action on the first day can have a significant impact on the team's morale. A strong performance from them could set the tone for a strong Indian showing at the mega-event.

