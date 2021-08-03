India at Olympics 2021 (Day 12, 4th August) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, timings in IST and live streaming details

India enters Day 12 of the Olympics 2021 with two medals to their name. They are assured of a third medal, as boxer Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the semi-finals event of 69kg.

Indian golfers Aditi Ashok & Diksha Dagar will compete in Round 1 of the Women's golf event on Wednesday, while Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh will give their all in the qualification stage of the Men's Javelin throw event.

Wrestlers are strong contenders to bring home medals for India. Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Anshu Malik, and Deepak Punia are the three wrestlers in action on Day 12 of the Olympics 2021.

Moreover, the Indian Women's Hockey side will meet the Argentina Women's side in a bid to book a place in the summit clash of the event. A win would see them bag either a gold or silver medal for the nation.

A loss, on the other hand, will make them play a must-win game to clinch a bronze medal for the country.

With that said, here are our predictions for Day 12 of the Olympics 2021.

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 12, 4th August):

Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw (Group A) - Neeraj Chopra, 5:35 AM

Men's Javelin Throw (Group B) - Shivpal Singh, 7:05 AM

Boxing

Women's Welterweight (Semi-final 1) - Lovlina Borgohain (India) vs. Busenaz Sürmeneli (Turkey), 11:00 AM

Golf

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational - Final Round

Women's Individual Round 1 - Aditi Ashok & Diksha Dagar, 4:00 AM

Hockey

Women's tournament (Semi-final) - Argentina vs India, 3:30 PM

Wrestling

Men's freestyle 57kg 1/8 Finals - Óscar Tigreros (Colombia) vs Ravi Kumar Dahiya (India), 8:21 AM

Women's freestyle 57kg 1/8 Finals - Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) vs. Anshu Malik (India), 8:28 AM

Men's freestyle 86kg 1/8 Finals - Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) vs. Deepak Punia (India), 8:49 AM

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 12, 4th August): Live Streaming Details

Sony Sports Network will telecast the events across four different languages. Fans can also catch live action via the SonyLIV app or website. Doordarshan will also telecast the event for fans in India.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar