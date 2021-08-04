India at Olympics 2021 (Day 13, 5th August) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, timings in IST and live streaming details

India enters Day 13 of the Olympics 2021 with three medals to its name. Female boxer Lovlina Borgohain clinched the third medal for the country on Wednesday.

The contingent is assured of a fourth medal, as wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya will compete in the gold medal match of the men's freestyle 57kg category.

The other wrestlers in action on Day 13 are Deepak Punia, Anshu Malik and Vinesh Phogat. The former will compete in the bronze medal match while Malik will compete in the Repechage Round.

Fans will be eagerly waiting for Vinesh Phogat on Thursday as she can clinch a medal for India.

Irfan Kolothum Thodi, Sandeep Kumar & Rahul Rohilla will compete in the athletics Men's 20km walk Final event. Indian golfers Aditi Ashok & Diksha Dagar will compete in Round 2 of the Women's golf event on Day 13 of the Olympics 2021.

Moreover, the Indian men's hockey team will meet Germany in a bid to bag a bronze medal for the country.

On that note, here is the list of events India will be competing in on Day 13 of the Olympics 2021.

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 13, 5th August): Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Athletics

Men's 20km walk Final - Irfan Kolothum Thodi, Sandeep Kumar & Rahul Rohilla, 1:00 PM

Golf

Women's Individual Round 2 - Aditi Ashok & Diksha Dagar, 4:00 AM

Hockey

India v Belgium - Hockey - Olympics: Day 11

Men's tournament (Bronze Medal match) - Germany vs India, 7:00 AM

Wrestling

Men's Freestyle 57kg (Gold Medal Match) - Ravi Kumar Dahiya (India) vs Zavur Uguev (ROC), after 4:20 PM

Men's Freestyle 86kg (Bronze Medal Match) - Deepak Punia (India) vs TBD, after 4:40 PM

Women's Freestyle 57kg (Repechage Round) - Anshu Malik (India) vs Valeria Koblova (ROC), after 7:30 AM

Women's Freestyle 53kg (1/8 Final) - Vinesh Phogat (India) vs Sofia Mattsson (Sweden), after 8:00 AM

Women's Freestyle 53kg (1/4 Final) - Vinesh Phogat, Subject to qualification

Women's Freestyle 53kg (Semi-finals) - Vinesh Phogat, Subject to qualification

