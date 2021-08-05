India at Olympics 2021 (Day 14, 6th August) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, timings in IST and live streaming details

India enters Day 14 of the Olympics 2021 with five medals to its name. Indian men's hockey team and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinched the fourth and fifth medals for the country on Thursday.

Aditi Ashok finished second on Day 2 of the Women's Individual Golf Event. She will look to push herself to the top to make it to the final round of the event. Diksha Dagar will also be in action at the golf course on Friday.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Seema Bisla will compete in their respective weight categories on Day 14 of the Olympics 2021.

Seven Indian players will compete across three athletic events on Friday and will look to leave their mark in the competition.

Moreover, the Indian women's hockey team will meet Great Britain in the bronze medal playoff. The Rani Rampal-led side will look to finish their Tokyo Olympics campaign with a medal.

On that note, here is the list of events India will be competing in on Day 14 of the Olympics 2021.

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 14, 6th August):

Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Athletics

Men's 50km walk Final - Gurpreet Singh, 2:00 AM

Women's 20km Walk Final - Bhawna Jat & Priyanka Goswami, 1:00 PM

Men's 4x100 Relay Round 1 (Heat 2) - Amoj Jacob, Naganathan Pandi, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas Yahiya & Noah Nirmal Tom, 5:07 PM

Golf

Women's Individual Round 3 - Aditi Ashok & Diksha Dagar, 4:00 AM

Hockey

Women's tournament (Bronze Medal match) - Great Britain vs India, 7:00 AM

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 50kg (1/8 Final) - Seema Bisla (India) vs Sarra Hamdi (Tunisia), 8:07 AM

Women's Freestyle 50kg (1/4 Final) - Seema Bisla, Subject to qualification

Women's Freestyle 50kg (Semi-Finals) - Seema Bisla, Subject to qualification

Men's Freestyle 65kg (1/8 Final) - Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan) vs Bajrang Punia (India), 8:49 AM

Men's Freestyle 65kg (1/4 Final) - Bajrang Punia, Subject to qualification

Men's Freestyle 65kg (Semi-finals) - Bajrang Punia, Subject to qualification

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 14, 6th August): Live Streaming Details

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee