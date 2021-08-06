India at Olympics 2021: Day 14 results - Medal tally and standings after 6th August

It was a mixed bag for Team India at the Tokyo Olympics today. Hockey, golf and wrestling turned out to be the most eye-catching events during the day.

Day 14 for the Indian contingent started with the men's 50km racewalk final event, where India's Gurpreet Singh was unable to finish the race. The next event to begin was the women's golf round 3, where Aditi Ashok continued her brilliant run to keep herself at T2.

Next up was the women's hockey bronze medal game where the Indian girls fought like true warriors, but couldn't get the better of Great Britain.

The wrestling events followed soon after where India's Bajrang Punia and Seema Bisla were in action. While Bisla lost her first bout, Bajrang Punia made his way to the semi-finals but was unable to win the bout. He will now fight for bronze tomorrow.

How did India fare overall on Day 13 at Tokyo?

The Indian contingent had a busy Friday with a total of seven events scheduled for the day across the men's 50km racewalk, golf, women's hockey, men's wrestling, women's wrestling, women's 20km racewalk and 4x400m relay heats.

Here's a look at how all Indian athletes performed throughout the course of the day:

Gurpreet Singh fails to finish the 50km racewalk final event, crashes out

Athletics Race Walk - Olympics: Day 14

India's long-distance walker Gurpreet Singh was unable to complete the men's 50km racewalk event and pulled out after passing the 35km point due to cramps.

As he approached the 35km mark, he slowed down and was spotted on the sidelines of the track soon after. Gurpreet was also assisted by the medical team during the course of the race.

Aditi Ashok continues to grab eyeballs, maintains 2nd spot in the women's golf event

Golf - Olympics: Day 14

India's Aditi Ashok continued to stun the world of golf with her fantastic skills and temperament during Round 3 of the women's golf event as she finished T2 at the end of the round.

With inclement weather expected over the next two days, the event could potentially be truncated with the current standings being taken as the final one. In that case, Aditi Ashok would make it to the podium and bag a well-deserved silver medal for the nation.

Indian women lost bronze to Great Britain, lauded for their valiant efforts

Great Britain v India - Hockey - Olympics: Day 14

The Indian women's hockey team put up a great fight today as they lost out to Great Britain 4-3 in a nail-biting clash for the bronze medal.

While the British celebrated their well-deserved victory, it was an emotional moment for the Indian girls who had put their heart and soul into the event. Sjoerd Marijne, the women's team coach, also resigned from his position after the team's loss.

Seema Bisla loses her 1/8 freestyle wrestling bout, crashes out of the Olympics

Seema Bisla

Seema Bisla gave it her all in the first round of the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling, but lost out to Tunisia's S. Hamdi 3-1.

Her hopes of getting revived in the contest through repechage were also dashed after her opponent lost out in the quarterfinals and couldn't make it to the final round.

Bajrang Punia storms into the semi-finals, but fails to secure a final berth in men's 65kg freestyle wrestling

Wrestling - Olympics: Day 14

India's medal prospect Bajrang Punia fought brilliantly to secure a well-deserved spot in the semifinals of the men's 65kg freestyle event, but couldn't progress to the gold medal match.

He will now look to win the bronze medal bout and make his way to the podium to give India its sixth medal at the Tokyo Olympics tomorrow.

Priyanka Goswami does well to finish 17th in the women's 20km racewalk event

India's national record holder, Priyanka Goswami, put up a great performance and finished 17th in a closely-contested 20km racewalk event. She finished only three minutes behind the race winner, and certainly made the country proud with her efforts.

The other Indian participant, Bhawna Jat, did extremely well too as she finished 32nd in the final standings.

Team India does well to finish fourth in the Men's 4x400m relay heats, but fails to qualify

Indian 4x400m relay race team

Indian athletes Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Naganathan Pandi, Nirmal Tom Noah and Anas Muhammed Yahiya raced extremely well to finish fourth in the men's 4x400 relay heats after being grouped with racing giants like Jamaica and Poland.

They lost out on a third-place berth by less than a second.

Medal Tally and Standings after Day 14, 6th August

With no medals today and five total in the bag, India has slipped to 66th place in the Tokyo Olympics medal tally. China leads the pack with 79 medals, including 36 gold. The USA closely follows with 31 gold and a total of 98 medals.

Medal tally after Day 14, 6th August

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee