India at Olympics 2021: Day 15 results - Medal tally and standings after 7th August

Today turned out to be the most memorable day for India at the Tokyo Olympics. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched the first-ever athletics gold medal for India in the history of the Games.

Earlier in the day, Aditi Ashok slipped down the golf rankings by two spots to finish fourth and miss out on an Olympic medal by a whisker. The 23-year old, however, put up a fantastic show throughout and certainly had the entire country glued to golf during her event.

The celebrations of the day began when Bajrang Punia comprehensively defeated his opponent 8-0 to clinch a bronze medal in wrestling. He secured the sixth medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics.

After that, it was all about Neeraj Chopra. In India's final event at the Olympic Games, the 23-year old clinched the nation's second individual gold medal at the Games and scripted history.

How did India fare overall on Day 15 at Tokyo?

The Indian contingent had three events scheduled for the last day of the nation's presence at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. The three events were Women's Golf Round 4, Men's 65kg Freestyle Wrestling Bronze Medal Playoff and Men's Javelin Throw Final.

Here's a look at how all Indian athletes performed throughout the course of the day:

Aditi Ashok slips to 4th place, loses podium by a whisker

Golf - Olympics: Day 15

India's young Aditi Ashok had done extremely well to stay in second place at the end of Round 3, but fell by two spots to finish fourth in the final standings of the Women's Golf event.

She missed the podium by the smallest of margins, but certainly won the nation's hearts with her sensational performance. Her fourth-place finish was the best-ever performance by an Indian in golf at the Olympic Games.

Bajrang Punia pummels Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 to clinch bronze

Wrestling - Olympics: Day 15

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia might have lost out on winning a gold medal for the nation, but he proved to the world why he's rated so highly on the wrestling mat.

The former Asian Games and Commonwealth Games champion thrashed third seed Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 in the bronze medal match to bring home India's sixth medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian wrestler will certainly look to improve the color of the medal in Paris three years later.

Neeraj Chopra throws the javelin a mammoth 87.58m to clinch gold for India, the entire nation celebrates

The highlight of the Tokyo Olympics for Team India would certainly be the last and final event that the nation participated in.

One of the best in the business and hot favorites for a podium finish, Neeraj Chopra achieved a massive 87.03 meters in his first throw. None of the other athletes could come close even after six throws each. The competition list included the likes of world champion Johannes Vetter (Germany) and Asian Games bronze medalist Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan).

At the end of three throws each, Vetter stood at 9th spot and was eliminated, giving Neeraj a clear sight at gold.

With his best throw measuring 87.58m, Neeraj clinched India's first-ever athletics gold medal. It was a historic moment for the entire nation as well as Neeraj himself.

Medal Tally and Standings after Day 15, 7th August

After the completion of all scheduled events for Team India at the Tokyo Olympics, the nation stands 47th in the Olympics medal tally with one gold, two silver and four bronze medals. With this, India also surpassed its best-ever Olympic performance at London 2012, where the nation's athletes clinched six medals (two silver, four bronze).

With one day to go before the Games draws to a close, China leads the pack with 87 medals, including 38 gold. The USA closely follows with 36 gold and a total of 108 medals.

Medal tally at the end of Day 15, 7th August

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee