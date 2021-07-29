India at Olympics 2021 (Day 7, 30th July) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, timings in IST and live streaming details

A total of 19 Indian athletes will compete on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Moreover, the Indian men's and women's hockey teams will also be in action on Friday.

PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Manu Bhaker, Deepika Kumari and the Indian men's hockey teams will all be in action on Friday. On that note, let's quickly run you through the schedule of Indian athletes and teams at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 7, 30th July): Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Archery

Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminations - Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova, 6:00 AM

Athletics

Men's 3000m steeplechase Round 1 (Heat 2) - Avinash Sable, 6:17 AM.

Men's 400m hurdles Round 1 (Heat 5) - Madari Pillyalil Jabir, 8:27 AM.

Mixed 4x400m relay Round 1 (Heat 2) - Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, Alex Antony & Sarthak Bhambri, 4:42 PM.

Badminton

PV Sindhu

Women's singles quarter-finals - PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, 1:15 PM.

Boxing

Women's lightweight Round of 16 - Sudaporn Seesondee vs Simranjit Kaur, 8:18 AM.

Women's welterweight quarter-finals - Lovlina Borgohain vs Chen Nien-chin, 8:48 AM.

Equestrian

Individual Eventing Dressage Session 1 - Fouaad Mirza, 5:00 AM.

Individual Eventing Dressage Session 2 - Fouaad Mirza, 2:00 PM.

Golf

Golf - Olympics: Day 6

Men's Individual Round 2 - Udayan Mane and Anirban Lahiri, 4:00 AM.

Hockey

Women's Pool A - Ireland vs India, 8:15 AM.

Men's Pool A - Japan vs India, 3:00 PM.

Sailing

Women's Laser Radial Race 9 & 10 - Nethra Kumanan, 8:35 AM onwards.

Men's Laser Race 9 & 10 - Vishnu Saravanan, 11:05 AM onwards.

Men's Skiff 49er Race 7, 8 & 9 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar, 8:35 AM onwards.

Shooting

Shooting - Olympics: Day 2

Women's 25m pistol qualification (Rapid) - Manu Bhaker & Rahi Sarnobat, 5:30 AM.

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 6, 29th July): Live Streaming Details

Sony Sports Network will telecast the main events. Fans can watch the Indian athletes live in action on the SonyLIV app or website as well. Doordarshan will also telecast India's Olympics 2021 matches on TV.

One can follow live updates of the Women's 25m pistol qualification (Rapid), Golf Men's Individual Round 2 and other events on Sportskeeda's live blogs for Olympics 2021 too.

