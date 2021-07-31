India at Olympics 2021: Day 8 results - Medal tally and standings after 31st July 

A grueling Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics 2021 came to an end with India failing to add any more medals to its tally. The lone silver medal which Mirabai Chanu won on the opening day is all the country has to show for its efforts till this point. The likes of PV Sindhu, Atanu Das, Pooja Rani, and Amit Panghal failed to advance further in their respective events.

While Sindhu will be in action on Day 9 for her bronze medal match, Atanu and Amit's Olympic sojourn ended in the pre-quarterfinals. Pooja Rani needed just one win to ensure herself of a medal but lost in the quarters.

Kamalpreet Kaur reached the final of the women's discus throw event by finishing second in the overall qualifiers.

So, how did the Indian athletes perform on Day 8 of Olympics 2021? Let's find out.

Anirban Lahiri in T-28th position after Round 3 of men's individual stroke play

Anirban Lahiri's hopes of winning a medal for India in golf decreased further as he found himself in T-28th position after Round 3 of men's individual stroke play. He finished the round with a late eagle and an early birdie and had a total of 6-under 207.

India's other competitor in men's individual stroke play, Udayan Mane, is positioned in the 55th spot with a total of 2-over 215.

Atanu Das fumbles in men's individual archery pre-quarterfinals

After beating South Korea's 2012 Olympic gold medallist Oh Jin-hyek via shoot-off in the Round of 32, India's Atanu Das fumbled in the pre-quarterfinals of the men's individual archery competition.

He lost his match against eventual bronze medallist Takaharu Furukawa 4-6. With Atanu's elimination, India's archery action ended without a medal once again.

Kamalpreet Kaur finishes second in women's discus throw qualifiers, Seema Punia and M Sreeshankar fail to progress to finals

Kamalpreet Kaur of Team India reacts while competing in the Women's Discus Throw Qualification on Day 8 of Olympics 2021

Kamalpreet Kaur became the first athlete from the Indian athletics contingent to reach the 2021 Olympic finals. She qualified due to a 64.00m effort in her third attempt in women's discus throw.

Earlier in the day, Seema Punia recorded a throw of 60.57m but it only helped her finish in 16th position in the qualifiers. India's Murali Sreeshankar managed 7.69m in the men's long jump, finishing 25th out of 31 participants and failing to progress to the finals.

Amit Panghal and Pooja Rani's Olympics sojourn ends

World No. 1 Amit Panghal lost his Round of 16 bout against Yuberjen Martinez 4-1 to bow out of the men's flyweight division. The Indian was no match for the Colombian's ferocious punches and often found himself on the ropes.

Later in the day, India's boxing hopes were further pummeled by Pooja Rani's 0-5 loss in the women's middleweight division quarterfinals. She bowed out to China's Li Qian via unanimous decision.

Indian shooters fail to qualify for finals of women's rifle 3 positions

India's Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant participated in the women's rifle 3 positions but neither was able to progress to the finals. Moudgil finished 15th with a score of 1167 points while Sawant settled for 33rd with a tally of 1154 points.

Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar finish third from bottom in men's 49er sailing race

Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar's campaign in men's 49er sailing race ended with the Indian duo finding themselves in 17th position among 19 pairs. A total of 12 races were held and they mustered a best finish of fifth in Race 6.

India women's hockey team reaches quarterfinals

The India women's hockey team followed in the footsteps of the men by qualifying for the Olympics 2021 quarterfinals by defeating South Africa 4-3. They finished fourth in their group and will face an undefeated Australian side on Monday, August 2.

Vandana Katariya scored a hat-trick while Neha Goyal scored the other goal of the match. The quarterfinal spot was confirmed after Great Britain beat Ireland 2-0 later in the day to knock the latter out.

PV Sindhu loses to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying in straight sets in semifinals

PV Sindhu's hopes of winning a gold medal for India at the Olympics 2021 came to a screeching halt as Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying beat her 21-18, 21-12 to advance to the finals.

The first set was an end-to-end contest with the scoreline reading 18-all. However, Tai Tzu-ying won three points in succession to win the game. In the second game, however, Tai Tzu-ying outclassed Sindhu with her masterful service and backhand variations.

Sindhu will now fight for the bronze medal on Day 9 of Olympics 2021 against China's He Bingjiao.

India Olympics Medal Tally and Standings

India in the 60th spot after Day 8 of Olympics 2021

India slipped nine places in the overall Olympics 2021 medal tally to end up in 60th. Although China is leading at the moment, with track and field events coming up, USA could close the gap.

If PV Sindhu wins her bronze medal match on Day 9, India may climb some places in the overall table.

