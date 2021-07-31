India at Olympics 2021 (Day 9, August 1) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, timings in IST and live streaming details

After eight days of high-octane action, India will only participate in six events on Day 9 of Olympics 2021. After losing to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying in the semifinals, PV Sindhu will have a shot at redemption when she locks horns with China's He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match.

Alongside her, all eyes will be on the India men's hockey team. The Men in Blue will square off against Great Britain in the quarterfinals. A win would bring them closer to ending their 49-year medal drought in the Olympics.

Elsewhere, Satish Kumar will try his best to ensure India wins another Olympics 2021 medal. Although he's placed on the injury list, Kumar hasn't withdrawn his name yet. If the doctors clear him, he will step into the ring.

So, what are India's events on Day 9 of Olympics 2021? Let's find out.

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 9, 1st August): Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Golf

Men's Individual Stroke Play - Round 4 - Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane - 4:00 AM

Equestrian

Men's Eventing - Cross Country - Fouaad Mirza - 4:15 AM

Boxing

Satish Kumar (in red) of India in action will be on Day 9 of Olympics 2021

Men's Super Heavyweight (+91kg) - Quarterfinal 1 - Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov (UZB) - 9:36 AM

Badminton

Women's singles Bronze medal match - PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao - 5:00 PM

Hockey

Men's Quarterfinal - India vs Great Britain - 5:30 PM

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 9, August 1): Live streaming details

The events will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, as well as on Doordarshan. The action will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.

