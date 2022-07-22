India's best medal tally in Commonwealth Games: What is the most medals won by India in one edition of the CWG?

As another edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) is about to commence, the Indian contingent, comprising more than 200 athletes, will hope to bring more laurels to the nation.

The 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games gets underway in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on July 28.

India's participation at the Commonwealth Games has been regular. They missed just four editions (1930, 1950, 1962 and 1986) of the quadrennial event.

India's best-ever showing at CWG has so far been in the 2010 edition, held in New Delhi. A 495-strong Indian contingent helped the nation win 101 medals, including a whopping 39 gold, 26 silver and 36 bronze, to finish second on the medal tally. Australia finished first with 177 medals, including 74 gold medals.

Lot of firsts for India at 2010 Commonwealth Games

There were a lot of firsts in India's successful journey. It was the first time that India had won more than 100 medals at the Commonwealth Games. Ashish Kumar entered the record books by becoming the first Indian gymnast to win a medal at the CWG when he won a bronze medal before adding a silver medal to his tally.

India also won a gold medal in a track and field event after five decades. After Milkha Singh's gold medal at the 1958 CWG in Cardiff, Krishna Poonia won the gold medal in the women’s discus throw event in the 2010 edition.

In wrestling too, India had a slice of history, with Geeta Phogat becoming the first Indian female grappler to win a gold medal at CWG.

Indian shooters had a gala time in the 2010 edition as well. Abhinav Bindra, the poster boy and an Olympic gold medalist in 2008, led the Indian shooting contingent, which won 38 medals, including 14 gold.

The wrestlers followed suit, winning 10 gold medals to make the 2010 CWG edition India's most successful outing at the Games so far.

