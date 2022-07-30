India's medal tally at Commonwealth Games 2022 - Updated after Mirabai Chanu's gold medal at CWG 2022 [July 30th, 2022]

India opened their account on the Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally with multiple athletes finishing in the Top 3 of the weightlifting categories. As of July 30, 2022, India hold the seventh position on the overall medal tally with three medals in weightlifting.

Mirabai Chanu, who won the silver medal at Tokyo Olympics last year, continued her excellent form and won a gold medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting category of Commonwealth Games. She became the first Indian athlete to win a gold at Commonwealth Games 2022.

Before her, Gururaja won a bronze medal in the men's 61kg category of weightlifting and Sanket Mahadev Sargar clinched silver in the 55kg category.

Mirabai Chanu gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022 adds to India's CWG medal tally

Mirabai Chanu has made the nation proud with her recent performances in weightlifting (Image: Getty)

With Mirabai Chanu's gold medal in the 49kg women's weightlifting category, India have climbed to seventh position on the CWG Games 2022 medal tally, with one gold, one silver and one bronze in their kitty.

Australia continue to dominate the medal tally with 20 medals. The Aussies have won 10 gold medals, five silver medals and five bronze medals. New Zealand are second with 10 medals, including five golds, while hosts England are third with three golds in a tally of 12 medals.

As far as India's CWG 2022 medal tally is concerned, fans should some expect some more additions tomorrow as multiple Indian athletes will be in action. Yogeshwar Singh is in the Gymnastics Men's All-Round Final, and Jeremy Lalrinnunga will be in action in the Men's 67kg weightlifting final.

Also, the Indian women's cricket team will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan women's cricket team tomorrow in Birmingham.

