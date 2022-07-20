India Women vs Pakistan Women cricket Schedule Date, Timings, Squads & Live Streaming Details - Commonwealth Games 2022

India Women (IND W) will take on Pakistan Women (PAK W) during the upcoming edition of the Commonwealth Games. Both teams are pitted in Group A of the competition alongside Australia Women and Barbados Women.

India and Pakistan will lock horns during their second encounter of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The former will play their first match against Australia, while Pakistan will take on Barbados in their respective first encounters of the tournament.

IND W vs PAK W start date and time in IST

The two nations will meet each other on July 31st at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Date: July 31, 2022.

Time: 11:00 AM Local time, 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time & 4:00 PM Pakistan Time.

IND W vs PAK W complete list of players and full squads

India and Pakistan have both announced 15-player squads for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian side, while Smriti Mandhana has been named as her deputy.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have named Bismah Maroof as their skipper for the Commonwealth Games. Here are the squads of both teams:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav.

Pakistan Women: Bismah Maroof (c), Mubeena Ali (wk), Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Gull Feroza (wk), Tuba Hassan, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail.

IND W vs PAK W - When & where to watch

Sony Sports Network will telecast the cricket match between India Women and Pakistan Women on July 31st. Live streaming of this high-voltage fixture will be available on Sony's online platform, Sony LIV.

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live-Stream: Sony LIV.

