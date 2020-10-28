JSW Sports CEO Mustafa Ghouse recently had a chat with Sportskeeda, where he discussed Indian athletes' chances of winning a medal at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2021.

The JSW Group have bought franchises in cricket (Delhi Capitals), football (Bengaluru FC) and kabaddi (Haryana Steelers).

Apart from that, the group also runs a JSW Sports Excellence Program featuring many Indian stars. Rio Olympics 2016 bronze medalist Sakshi Malik, boxer Vikas Krishan Yadav, javelin throw player Neeraj Chopra, swimmer Aryan Makhija and several other athletes are a part of this program.

In an exclusive chat on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Mustafa Ghouse spoke about the program, its targets and how many medals he expects from the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. He said:

"They are working very, very hard, but, at the same time, there have not been enough competitions. They are not prepared the way they would like to prepare. But, we are still very hopeful of seeing some standout performances from the likes of Bajrang, Neeraj, as they are right up there when it comes to their respective categories or their respective disciplines."

Even though Sakshi Malik and Pooja Dhanda have not qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2021 yet, Mustafa Ghouse is optimistic that they will soon seal their berth and perform well in Japan next year.

Mustafa Ghouse talks about the rapid growth of PKL

As previously mentioned, JSW Sports own the Haryana Steelers franchise in the Pro Kabaddi League. The Sonepat-based team has done fairly well in its brief PKL journey.

Speaking about his association with the Pro Kabaddi League, Mustafa Ghouse said:

"We were fascinated by the sport. The way it has grown over the last five-six years, we are very happy to be a part of it. We are looking forward to the next season. Unfortunately, there won't be a PKL season this year."

#ThrowbackThursday 💫



पिछले सीजन की हमारी सबसे धाकड़ जीत ▶️ तेलुगु टाइटन्स के खिलाफ एक ऐतिहासिक मुकाबला 💙



Here's a major throwback to a thumping 52-32 win against the Telugu Titans in our 2019 season 🔥#ShaanSeSteelers #DhaakadBoys #HaryanaSteelers pic.twitter.com/1yBgKTs5R6 — Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) October 8, 2020

Mustafa Ghouse signed off by saying that kabaddi has captured the attention of every age group and hopes that the PKL will return next year in a bigger and better way.