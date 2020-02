Khelo India University Games 2020 Medal Tally: Day 7 medals tally roundup (27th February)

The weightlifting action continued at the Khelo India University Games 2020

The action from the Khelo India University Games 2020 continued in Bhubaneshwar as the first week ends at the marquee university-level competition being conducted for the first time. An approximate total of around 4,000 students from all around the country tussled it out for a chance to come out on top in a large range of sporting events at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Day 7 of the Khelo India University Games 2020 in Bhubaneshwar saw a large numver of the sporting events see matches being held in sports through the day Boxing, Hockey, Tennis, Weightlifting, Rugby among others at different venues across the KIIT University Campus. The football competition saw the semi finals being held for both the Men and Women as the stage got set for the gold medal matches.

Medal winners in Judo at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men's 81 kg category

Gold - Samir Pathan ( Gujarat University )

Silver - Divyanshu Puri ( University of Rajasthan )

Bronze - Harshpreet Singh ( Punjab University, Patiala )

Bronze - Harshal Suresh ( Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Marathwada )

Men's 90 kg category

Gold - Kuldeep Singh ( Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education )

Silver - Sadashiv Salunke ( Savitribai Phule Pune University )

Bronze - Gaurav Tokas ( Delhi University )

Bronze - Parveen Saklani ( HNB Garhwal Central University )

Women's 63 kg category

Gold - Inunganbi Takhellambam ( Manipur University )

Silver - A. Akhila ( Mahatma Gandhi University )

Bronze - Suman ( Punjabi University )

Bronze - Preeti ( Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak )

Women's 70 kg category

Gold - Ritu ( Maharashi Dayanand University, Rohtak )

Silver - Arti Khatri ( Delhi University )

Bronze - Shreyansi Jitendrapuru Gauswami ( Sardar Patel University )

Bronze - Hema Gopal Maliya ( Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University )

The Judo action at the Khelo India University Games 2020 continued on the third day of the event with medal bouts in four weight categories - two for the Men and two for Women.

Medal winners in Weightlifting at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men's 67 kg category

Gold - Mahesh Datta Asawale (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 266 kg (Snatch 123 kg, Clean & Jerk 143 kg)

Silver - Juturi Koteswara Rao (Krishna University) 243 kg (Snatch 105 kg, Clean & Jerk 138 kg)

Bronze - Mithlesh Sonkar (Hemchand Yadav University) 238 kg (Snatch 103 kg, Clean & Jerk 135 kg)

Men's 73 kg category

Gold - Manoja Kumar Sahu (Berhampur University) 267 kg (Snatch 115 kg, Clean & Jerk 152 kg)

Silver - Manish Kumar (Panjab University) 253 kg (Snatch 114 kg, Clean & Jerk 139 kg)

Bronze - Lovepreet Singh (Punjabi University) 253 kg (Snatch 113 kg, Clean & Jerk 140 kg)

Women's 59 kg category

Gold - Yumnan Khomdonbi Chanu (Lovely Professional University, Phagwara) 175 kg (Snatch 75 kg, Clean & Jerk 100 kg)

Silver - Sneha (Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak) 160 kg (Snatch 69 kg, Clean & Jerk 91 kg)

Bronze - Vennala Dhanalaxmi (Acharya Nagarjuna University) 155 kg (Snatch 70 kg, Clean & Jerk 85 kg)

Women's 64 kg category

Gold - Prajkta Ravindra Khalkar (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 185 kg (Snatch 84 kg, Clean & Jerk 101 kg)

Silver - Shivani Sanjay More (University of Mumbai) 167 kg (Snatch 73 kg, Clean & Jerk 94 kg)

Bronze - Komal Khan (Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut) 164 kg (Snatch 74 kg, Clean & Jerk 90 kg)

The weightlifting action saw the action from the second day of the competition with four weight categories being scheduled through the day, two each for the Men and Women.

Medal winners in Wrestling at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men's Freestyle 57 kg

Gold - Jyotiba Bajrang Atkale (Savitribai Phule Pune University)

Silver - Pradeep (Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh)

Bronze - Govind Baban Kapate (Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University)

Men's Freestyle 70 kg

Gold - Vishal (Maharashi Dayanand University)

Silver - Sanjeet (Dr. BR Ambedkar University, Agra)

Bronze - Aftab Alam (Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi).

Men's Freestyle 79 kg

Gold - Rahul Rathi (Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University)

Silver - Yudhveer (Dr. B R Ambedkar University, Agra)

Bronze - Sahil (Punjabi University, Patiala)

Men's Freestyle 92 kg

Gold - Ajay (Maharshi Dayanand University)

Silver - Krishan Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Rohtak)

Bronze - Gurmanvir Singh Shera (Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Jalandhar)

Men's Greco-Roman 63 kg

Gold - Honey Pal (Sant Baba Bhag Singh University)

Silver - Pankaj Mahadev Pawar (Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Vishnupuri)

Bronze - Kejesh Yadav (Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya)

Bronze - Anil (Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak)

Women's Greco-Roman 55 kg

Gold - Rani (Lovely Professional University, Phagwara)

Silver - Jeevika (Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology, Hisar

Bronze - Mansi (Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Rohtak

Women's Greco Roman 65 kg

Gold - Shafali (Maharashi Dayanand University)

Silver - Preeti (Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology, Hisar)

Bronze - Bhateri (Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani)

With the action from the first week coming to an end in Bhubaneswar, we take a closer look at the Khelo India University Games 2020 medal tally.

The Khelo India University Games 2020 Medal tally at the end of Day 7 in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha