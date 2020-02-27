Khelo India University Games 2020: Tennis roundup Day 6

Khelo India - Tennis Event

After an action packed elimination round on day 5, the action continued on the tennis court in Khelo India University Games 2020 as the upcoming tennis stars of the country showcased their talent at the big stage. This is a massive opportunity for the young tennis players because Khelo India University Games is the biggest tennis tourney at the university level.

The Gujarat University players were in action in the men's and women's division while Osmania University continued its good form in the women's tourney. Even Punjab University players established their dominance in the men's singles whereas Barkatullah University could only win one of their three matches today.

The fans in Odisha enjoyed some top quality tennis on 27th February and here are all the results of the day.

Khelo India University Games 2020, Tennis Results, 27th February 2020

Match 1: Anusha Kondaveeti (Osmania University) def. Baani Singh (Delhi University Sports Council) 2-6, 6-4, 7-6.

Match 2: Abhinav S (University of Madras) def. Udit Yadav (Barkatullah University) 6-2, 6-1.

Match 3: Sravya Chilakalapudi (Osmania University) def. Harshita (Delhi University Sports Council) 6-0, 6-4.

Match 4: Udit Kamboj (Punjab University) def. Bhrugen Alkrshabhai (Gujarat University) 7-5, 6-1.

Match 5: Neeraj Yashpaul (Punjab University) def. Aman Patel (Gujarat University) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Match 6: Akash Nandwal (Barkatullah University) def. Arjun Mahadevan (University of Madras) 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Match 7: Vimalraj Jayachandran and Abhinav S. def. Akash Nandwal and Udit Yadav (Barkatullah University) 6-4, 6-2.

Match 8: Deepshikha Saw (Gujarat University) def. Nikita Choudhary (University of Rajasthan) 6-4, 6-0.

Match 9: Ishwari Seth (Gujarat University) def. Ayushi Tanwar (University of Rajasthan) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Thus, these were the results of day 6 of the tourney. The competition will culminate soon hence, all the players will try to bring their 'A' game to the table.

