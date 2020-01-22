Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Medal Tally: Day 14 medals update - Maharashtra claim top honors with 256 medals

GSK FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

The last day of action came to an end at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati, Assam

The multi-sporting extravaganza of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 underway in Guwahati, Assam came to a conclusion today with the final gold medals up for grabs across various sporting competitions on the day.

Day 14 action saw the sporting events like Swimming, Weightlifting, Tennis, Football and Boxing witness the last piece of action as a lot of gold medals were up for the taking for the youngsters in different age categories.

Also read: Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Manipur's Barun Singh bags Boxing U-21 gold medal

Weightlifting had six different events scheduled through the day for both the boys and girls at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall at SSC, Guwahati. Uttar Pradesh claimed two gold medals on the day in addition to two silver medals in their tally. Athletes from Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Karnataka and Maharashtra added one gold medal each to their overall tally to improve their position on the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Medal Tally.

Karnataka was the dominant state in the Swimming competition with a total of four gold medals on the day along with a couple of silver and bronze medals as well. Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi and Tamil Nadu were the other medal winners in the competition to keep the competition tight on the Medal tally.

Also read: Desert town called Sikar helps Rajasthan to basketball title

The football tournament saw Haryana's girls dominate claiming both the U-17 and U-21 Gold medals. Goa won the U-21 Boys tournament overcoming the challenge from Maharashtra whereas the U-17 Boys from Mizoram clinched the gold medal.

Haryana showed their power yet again as they won six gold medals in the Boxing competition with some medals grabbed by young pugilists from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi.

Day 14 Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Medal Tally Update

Khelo India Youth Games 2020 came to an end with the state of Maharashtra finishing atop the medal standings with a total of 256 medals (78 Gold, 77 Silver and 101 Bronze). They finish at the top of the tally for the second time in a row after having won 228 medals in the 2019 edition of the Games.

Advertisement

Here’s the final medal tally from the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Guwahati. #Maharashtra finish 1st with 256 medals, bettering their 2019 effort of 228. #Haryana came 2nd and also became 2nd state to win 200 medals. #Delhi finish 3rd with 122 medals.#KIYG2020 #ChaloGuwahati pic.twitter.com/4URfct7MxL — Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 22, 2020

Haryana maintain their second spot on the medals tally becoming only the second state to win a total of 200 medals. The North Indian state finished with a tally comprising of 68 Golds, 60 Silvers and 72 Bronzes in Guwahati. Delhi was third on the tally for the second time in a row as well with 122 medals (39 Gold, 36 Silver and 47 Bronze).

Also read: My immediate goal is to improve my all-India rank in badminton, says Khelo India Youth Games silver medallist