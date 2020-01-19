Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Schedule: Day 12 preview, match list and order of play for January 20th

The swimming competition carries on in Day 12 of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati

The sporting action from the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 continues as we reach the business end of the multi sporting competition underway currently in Guwahati, Assam.

The 11th day of the competition witnessed the young talented athletes from all over the country give it their best in various sporting disciplines such as Weightlifting, Wrestling, Swimming, Boxing etc. Hockey and Football saw the semi final action as the states get set for the gold medal matches in various age categories.

The state of Maharashtra continued to maintain their position at the top of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Medal Tally with 49 Gold medals, 49 Silver medals and 73 Bronze medals to take their overall tally to 171. Haryana stay in close proximity behind them with 40 Gold medals to their credit in addition to the 37 Silver medals and 48 Gold medals taking their overall total to 125 medals.

Day 12 will see the action carry on with medals up for grabs in Swimming, Weightlifting amongst others as we reach the final three days of action.

Weightlifting schedule for 20th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

10:00 AM - U-21 Boys 89 kg B

10:00 AM - U-17 Boys 89 kg B

11:30 AM - U-17 Boys 89 kg A

11:30 AM - U-21 Boys 89 kg A

1:00 PM - U-21 Girls 76 kg B

1:00 PM - U-17 Girls 76 kg B

2:30 PM - U-21 Girls 76 kg A

2:30 PM - U-17 Girls 76 kg A

4:00 PM - U-21 Boys 96 kg B

4:00 PM - U-17 Boys 96 kg B

5:30 PM - U-21 Boys 96 kg A

5:30 PM - U-17 Boys 96 kg A

The fifth day of action in the weightlifting competition continues to be held at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall in Sarasujai Sports Complex. The day will begin with the weigh-ins and then the medal rounds will take place in the different weight and age competitions.

Swimming schedule for 20th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

3:00 PM - U-17 Boys 200 metres Individual Medley

3:04 PM - U-17 Girls 200 metres Individual Medley

3:10 PM - U-21 Boys 200 metres Individual Medley

3:20 PM - U-21 Girls 200 metres Individual Medley

3:30 PM - U-17 Boys 200 metres Back Stroke

3:40 PM - U-17 Girls 200 metres Back Stroke

3:50 PM - U-21 Boys 200 metres Back Stroke

4:00 PM - U-21 Girls 200 metres Back Stroke

4:08 PM - U-17 Boys 800 metres Freestyle

4:32 PM - U-21 Boys 800 metres Freestyle

4:50 PM - U-17 Girls 4 x 100 metres Medley Relay

5:02 PM - U-21 Girls 4 x 100 metres Medley Relay

The Dr. Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex in Guwahati will play host to the swimming competition events through the days as the heats take place earlier in the day followed by the final medal races.

Boxing schedule for 20th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

11:00 PM - U-17 Boys 1st Session Preliminary Bout

11:00 PM - U-17 Girls 1st Session Preliminary Bout

11:00 PM - U-21 Boys 1st Session Preliminary Bout

11:00 PM - U-21 Girls 1st Session Preliminary Bout

3:00 PM - U-17 Boys 2nd Session Semi Final Bout

3:00 PM - U-17 Girls 2nd Session Semi Final Bout

3:00 PM - U-21 Boys 2nd Session Semi Final Bout

3:00 PM - U-21 Girls 2nd Session Semi Final Bout

After the early morning weigh-ins for the athletes, the various age and weight category bouts will take place with preliminary bouts in the morning and followed by semi final bouts in the afternoon session.

Hockey schedule for 20th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - U-17 Girls 3rd / 4th Place Playoff

9:00 AM - U-17 Boys 3rd / 4th Place Playoff

11:00 AM - U-17 Boys Final

11:00 AM - U-17 Girls Final

The Maulana Mohd.Tayabullah Hockey Stadium will be hosting the U-17 categories finals for both the boys and girls. Earlier in the day, the U-17 Boys and Girls will play the 3rd / 4th Place Playoff.

Football schedule for 20th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - U-21 Boys Semi Final (Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B)

9:30 AM - U-17 Girls Semi Final (Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B)

9:30 AM - U-21 Girls Semi Final (Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B)

1:00 PM - U-21 Boys Semi Final (Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A)

1:30 PM - U-17 Girls Semi Final (Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A)

1:30 PM - U-21 Girls Semi Final (Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A)

After the end of the league stage matches, the semi final action is all set to take place in the football competition with six matches to be competed through the day across Guwahati.

Basketball schedule for 20th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

7:30 AM - U-21 Boys 3rd / 4th Playoff Match

7:30 AM - U-17 Girls 3rd / 4th Playoff Match

9:00 AM - U-17 Boys 3rd / 4th Playoff Match

9:30 AM - U-17 Girls Gold Medal Final Match

10:30 AM - U-21 Girls 3rd / 4th Playoff Match

11:00 AM - U-17 Boys Gold Medal Final Match

2:30 PM - U-21 Girls Gold Medal Final Match

4:00 PM - U-21 Boys Gold Medal Final Match

The Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall in Guwahati is all set to witness the knockout action on the basketball courts with the gold medal matches as the last day of actioon in the competition unfolds.

