×
Create
Notifications

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Day 2 Schedule, match list and order of play for June 5

KIYG 2022 (Pic Credit: Khelo India)
KIYG 2022 (Pic Credit: Khelo India)
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 05, 2022 02:25 AM IST

The 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is off to a stunning start as Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the sporting event in Haryana’s Panchkula on Saturday (June 4).

KIYG is organised to promote sports and produce incredible athletes at the grassroots level in the country.

While addressing the opening ceremony, Amit Shah termed Haryana as India's sports capital and said (via The Print):

"The entire country is not only proud of Haryana's athletes but also admires them all. Over the past four years, Khelo India has given a platform to athletes from across the country to showcase their potential. If you have the talent, there is no force stopping you to graduate from the grassroots level to the state, national or even the international level."

As many as 4,700 top athletes from across India, including 2,262 girls, will be competing across 25 disciplines in the cities of Panchkula, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi at KIYG.

The extravagant opening ceremony also saw Union Minister of Youth and Sports Anurag Thakur Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal among several other dignitaries' presence.

While speaking at the KIYG event, Anurag Thakur, said:

Story continues below ad

"Khelo India Youth Games and University Games are the outcome of the vision of PM Narendra Modi. This has ensured that athletes get all the support they need. Be it the funding to Khelo India athletes or the Out of Pocket allowance of Rs 10,000 per month and training facilities or the personalised support to elite athletes through TOPS. As athletes, all you need to do is to play well, you don't have to worry about your requirements, that will be taken care of by us."
The SBI #KIYG2021 were declared open at a grand ceremony in Punchkula, Haryana !Here’s wishing our athletes the very best as they chase sporting excellence and set new records!🥇 🥈 🥉 Give it your best !#UmeedSeYakeenTak https://t.co/BHwwLuuAOw

Story continues below ad

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: June 5 schedule

Here's the list of sporting disciplines set to take place at KIYG on June 5, 2022.

Have a look at the SBI #KheloIndia Youth Games 2021 Schedule for 5th JuneCheer out loud for your state in the comments below👇🏻#KIYG2021 #UmeedSeYakeenTak1/3@mlkhattar https://t.co/3Vvpf0SJ2x

Athletes will be in action across different sporting events including football, badminton, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, Gatka, Thang-ta, Yogasana, weightlifting, hockey, gymnastics, cycling (track) on June 5.

Cricket Stadium - Panchkula

TIMESPORTCATEGORY
9:00AMGATKAGIRLS
9:00AMGATKABOYS
10:00AMTHANG-TABOYS
10:00AMTHANG-TABOYS
11:30AMYOGASANAGIRLS
3:00PMYOGASANABOYS
3:00PMYOGASANAGIRLS
5:00PMYOGASANAGIRLS
8:00AMTHANG-TAGIRLS
4:00PMTHANG-TABOYS

Story continues below ad

Punjab University Ground

TIMESPORTCATEGORYTEAMS
9:00AMFOOTBALLBOYS AMIZORAM VS KERALA
9:00AMFOOTBALLBOYS BMEGHALAYA VS HARYANA
4:00PMFOOTBALLBOYS APUNJAB VS GOA
4:00PMFOOTBALLBOYS BWEST BENGAL VS KARNATAKA

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIMESPORTCATEGORYTEAMS
8:30AMVOLLEYBALLBOYS BHARYANA VS HIMACHAL PRADESH
8:30AMVOLLEYBALLGIRLS AUP VS KARNATAKA
11:00AMVOLLEYBALLBOYS AGUJARAT VS CHATTISGARH
11:00AMVOLLEYBALLGIRLS BKERALA VS TAMIL NADU
3:30PMVOLLEYBALLBOYS BTAMIL NADU VS DELHI
3:30PMVOLLEYBALLGIRLS BGUJARAT vs CHATTISGARH
6:00PMVOLLEYBALLBOYS AUP VS RAJASTHAN
6:00PMVOLLEYBALLGIRLS AWEST BENGAL VS HARYANA

Story continues below ad

3/3 https://t.co/a8AXc4kiZT

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIMESPORTCATEGORYTEAMS
10:00AMKABADDIBOYS -B TAMIL NADU VS CHANDIGARH
10:00AMKABADDIGIRLS-ARAJASTHAN VS PUNJAB
11:30AMKABADDIBOYS -AMAHARSHTRA VS PUNJAB
11:30AMKABADDIGIRLS-BMAHARASHTRA VS ANDHRA PRADESH
4:30PMKABADDIBOYS-APUNJAB VS ANDHRA PRADESH
4:30PMKABADDIGIRLS-ATAMIL NADU VS PUNJAB
6:00PMKABADDIBOYS-BTAMIL NADU VS ANDHRA PRADESH
6:00PMKABADDIGIRLS-BJHARKHAND VS ANDHRA PRADESH

Story continues below ad

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIMESPORTCATEGORY
11:00AMWRESTLINGBOYS
11:00AMWRESTLINGGIRLS
2:30PMWRESTLINGBOYS
2:30PMWRESTLINGGIRLS
4:00PMWRESTLINGBOYS
4:00PMWRESTLINGGIRLS
10:00AMWRESTLINGGIRLS
3:50PMWRESTLINGBOYS

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIMESPORTCATEGORYTEAMS
7:00AMHOCKEYGIRLS BJHARKHAND VS UP
9:00AMHOCKEYGIRLS BTAMIL NADY VS PUNJAB
3:45PMHOCKEYGIRLS ADELHI VS BIHAR
5:45PMHOCKEYGIRLS AHARYANA VS ODISHA

Story continues below ad

Markandeshwar Hockey Stadium, Shahabad

TIMESPORTCATEGORYTEAMS
7:00AMHOCKEYBOYS AJHARKHAND VS MANIPUR
9:00AMHOCKEYBOYS AODISHA VS CHANDIGARH
3:30PMHOCKEYBOYS BPUNJAB VS BIHAR
5:30PMHOCKEYBOYS BHARYANA VS UP

Cycling Velodrome, Delhi

TIMESPORTTEAMS
9:00AMCYCLINGBOYS
10:00AMCYCLINGGIRLS
11:00PMCYCLINGBOYS
11:45PMCYCLINGGIRLS
12:30PMCYCLINGBOYS
1:30PMCYCLINGGIRLS
3:00PMCYCLINGBOYS
3:15PMCYCLINGGIRLS

Story continues below ad

War Heroes Stadium, Ambala Cantt

TIMESPORTCATEGORYTEAMS
9:00AMGYMNASTICSBOYSSUB DIV - 1-5
9:00AMGYMNASTICSGIRLSSUB DIV- 1-5
3:00PMGYMNASTICSBOYSSUB DIV- 1-5
3:00PMGYMNASTICSGIRLSSUB DIV- 1-5
2/3@Dream11 @ddsportschannel https://t.co/IixXnqtQkj

Story continues below ad

Also Read Article Continues below

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: When and where to watch

The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.

KIYG can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

Also read: Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Five indigenous games included, Mallakhamb will be special draw

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी