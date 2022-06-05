Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Day 2 Schedule, match list and order of play for June 5

The 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is off to a stunning start as Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the sporting event in Haryana’s Panchkula on Saturday (June 4).
KIYG is organised to promote sports and produce incredible athletes at the grassroots level in the country.
While addressing the opening ceremony, Amit Shah termed Haryana as India's sports capital and said (via The Print):
"The entire country is not only proud of Haryana's athletes but also admires them all. Over the past four years, Khelo India has given a platform to athletes from across the country to showcase their potential. If you have the talent, there is no force stopping you to graduate from the grassroots level to the state, national or even the international level."
As many as 4,700 top athletes from across India, including 2,262 girls, will be competing across 25 disciplines in the cities of Panchkula, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi at KIYG.
The extravagant opening ceremony also saw Union Minister of Youth and Sports Anurag Thakur Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal among several other dignitaries' presence.
While speaking at the KIYG event, Anurag Thakur, said:
"Khelo India Youth Games and University Games are the outcome of the vision of PM Narendra Modi. This has ensured that athletes get all the support they need. Be it the funding to Khelo India athletes or the Out of Pocket allowance of Rs 10,000 per month and training facilities or the personalised support to elite athletes through TOPS. As athletes, all you need to do is to play well, you don't have to worry about your requirements, that will be taken care of by us."
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: June 5 schedule
Here's the list of sporting disciplines set to take place at KIYG on June 5, 2022.
Athletes will be in action across different sporting events including football, badminton, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, Gatka, Thang-ta, Yogasana, weightlifting, hockey, gymnastics, cycling (track) on June 5.
Cricket Stadium - Panchkula
Punjab University Ground
Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula
Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula
Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula
Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula
Markandeshwar Hockey Stadium, Shahabad
Cycling Velodrome, Delhi
War Heroes Stadium, Ambala Cantt
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: When and where to watch
The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.
KIYG can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.
