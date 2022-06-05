Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Day 2 Schedule, match list and order of play for June 5

The 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is off to a stunning start as Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the sporting event in Haryana’s Panchkula on Saturday (June 4).

KIYG is organised to promote sports and produce incredible athletes at the grassroots level in the country.

While addressing the opening ceremony, Amit Shah termed Haryana as India's sports capital and said (via The Print):

"The entire country is not only proud of Haryana's athletes but also admires them all. Over the past four years, Khelo India has given a platform to athletes from across the country to showcase their potential. If you have the talent, there is no force stopping you to graduate from the grassroots level to the state, national or even the international level."

As many as 4,700 top athletes from across India, including 2,262 girls, will be competing across 25 disciplines in the cities of Panchkula, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi at KIYG.

The extravagant opening ceremony also saw Union Minister of Youth and Sports Anurag Thakur Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal among several other dignitaries' presence.

While speaking at the KIYG event, Anurag Thakur, said:

"Khelo India Youth Games and University Games are the outcome of the vision of PM Narendra Modi. This has ensured that athletes get all the support they need. Be it the funding to Khelo India athletes or the Out of Pocket allowance of Rs 10,000 per month and training facilities or the personalised support to elite athletes through TOPS. As athletes, all you need to do is to play well, you don't have to worry about your requirements, that will be taken care of by us."

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: June 5 schedule

Here's the list of sporting disciplines set to take place at KIYG on June 5, 2022.

Athletes will be in action across different sporting events including football, badminton, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, Gatka, Thang-ta, Yogasana, weightlifting, hockey, gymnastics, cycling (track) on June 5.

Cricket Stadium - Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY 9:00AM GATKA GIRLS 9:00AM GATKA BOYS 10:00AM THANG-TA BOYS 10:00AM THANG-TA BOYS 11:30AM YOGASANA GIRLS 3:00PM YOGASANA BOYS 3:00PM YOGASANA GIRLS 5:00PM YOGASANA GIRLS 8:00AM THANG-TA GIRLS 4:00PM THANG-TA BOYS

Punjab University Ground

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 9:00AM FOOTBALL BOYS A MIZORAM VS KERALA 9:00AM FOOTBALL BOYS B MEGHALAYA VS HARYANA 4:00PM FOOTBALL BOYS A PUNJAB VS GOA 4:00PM FOOTBALL BOYS B WEST BENGAL VS KARNATAKA

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 8:30AM VOLLEYBALL BOYS B HARYANA VS HIMACHAL PRADESH 8:30AM VOLLEYBALL GIRLS A UP VS KARNATAKA 11:00AM VOLLEYBALL BOYS A GUJARAT VS CHATTISGARH 11:00AM VOLLEYBALL GIRLS B KERALA VS TAMIL NADU 3:30PM VOLLEYBALL BOYS B TAMIL NADU VS DELHI 3:30PM VOLLEYBALL GIRLS B GUJARAT vs CHATTISGARH 6:00PM VOLLEYBALL BOYS A UP VS RAJASTHAN 6:00PM VOLLEYBALL GIRLS A WEST BENGAL VS HARYANA

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 10:00AM KABADDI BOYS -B TAMIL NADU VS CHANDIGARH 10:00AM KABADDI GIRLS-A RAJASTHAN VS PUNJAB 11:30AM KABADDI BOYS -A MAHARSHTRA VS PUNJAB 11:30AM KABADDI GIRLS-B MAHARASHTRA VS ANDHRA PRADESH 4:30PM KABADDI BOYS-A PUNJAB VS ANDHRA PRADESH 4:30PM KABADDI GIRLS-A TAMIL NADU VS PUNJAB 6:00PM KABADDI BOYS-B TAMIL NADU VS ANDHRA PRADESH 6:00PM KABADDI GIRLS-B JHARKHAND VS ANDHRA PRADESH

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY 11:00AM WRESTLING BOYS 11:00AM WRESTLING GIRLS 2:30PM WRESTLING BOYS 2:30PM WRESTLING GIRLS 4:00PM WRESTLING BOYS 4:00PM WRESTLING GIRLS 10:00AM WRESTLING GIRLS 3:50PM WRESTLING BOYS

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 7:00AM HOCKEY GIRLS B JHARKHAND VS UP 9:00AM HOCKEY GIRLS B TAMIL NADY VS PUNJAB 3:45PM HOCKEY GIRLS A DELHI VS BIHAR 5:45PM HOCKEY GIRLS A HARYANA VS ODISHA

Markandeshwar Hockey Stadium, Shahabad

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 7:00AM HOCKEY BOYS A JHARKHAND VS MANIPUR 9:00AM HOCKEY BOYS A ODISHA VS CHANDIGARH 3:30PM HOCKEY BOYS B PUNJAB VS BIHAR 5:30PM HOCKEY BOYS B HARYANA VS UP

Cycling Velodrome, Delhi

TIME SPORT TEAMS 9:00AM CYCLING BOYS 10:00AM CYCLING GIRLS 11:00PM CYCLING BOYS 11:45PM CYCLING GIRLS 12:30PM CYCLING BOYS 1:30PM CYCLING GIRLS 3:00PM CYCLING BOYS 3:15PM CYCLING GIRLS

War Heroes Stadium, Ambala Cantt

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 9:00AM GYMNASTICS BOYS SUB DIV - 1-5 9:00AM GYMNASTICS GIRLS SUB DIV- 1-5 3:00PM GYMNASTICS BOYS SUB DIV- 1-5 3:00PM GYMNASTICS GIRLS SUB DIV- 1-5

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: When and where to watch

The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.

KIYG can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

