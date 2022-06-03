Khelo India Youth Games 2022: List of sports with dates and venue details

Haryana is all set to host the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (KIYG) from June 4-13. As many as 4,700 top athletes, including 2,262 girls, will compete across 25 disciplines in the cities of Panchkula, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi.

The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is organised to promote sports and produce incredible athletes at the grassroots level in the country.

List of sports at the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games:

Archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, tennis, football, gatka, hockey, gymnastics, judo, kabaddi, kalaripayattu, kho kho, lawn bowling, mallakhamb, shooting, swimming, table tennis, thang-ta, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and yogasana.

Read: Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Preview, venues, when & where to watch, live stream details & more

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Venues

Tau Devi Lal Complex (Panchkula, Haryana): Athletics, football, badminton, basketball, table tennis, kabaddi, handball, wrestling, volleyball, boxing, hockey

Story continues below ad

Cricket Stadium (Panchkula, Haryana): Khokho, Mallakhamb, Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, Yogasana

Girls Govt. College Auditorium (Panchkula, Haryana): Weightlifting

Red Bishop Hall (Panchkula, Haryana): Judo

Gymkhana Club (Panchkula, Haryana): Tennis

Panchkula, Haryana: Cycling (Road events)

Markandeshwar Hockey Stadium (Shahabad, Haryana): Hockey

War Heroes Gymnasium Hall (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Artistic)

War Heroes Swimming Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Swimming

Late Lt. Mukesh Anand Sports Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Rhythmic)

Punjab University Grounds (Chandigarh): Archery, football

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (Delhi): Shooting

Cycling Velodrome (Delhi): Cycling (track events)

Story continues below ad

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: List of sports with dates

Sports Date Archery 4th June 2022 – 7th June 2022 Athletics 4th June 2022 – 7th June 2022 Badminton 9th June 2022 – 12th June 2022 Basketball 9th June 2022 – 12th June 2022 Boxing 6th June 2022 – 11th June 2022 Cricket 4th June 2022 – 12th June 2022 Football 4th June 2022 – 12th June 2022 Gymnastics 6th June 2022 – 11th June 2022 Hockey 5th June 2022 – 12th June 2022 Judo 9th June 2022 – 12th June 2022 Kabaddi 4th June 2022 – 8th June 2022 Kho-Kho 4th June 2022 – 9th June 2022 Shooting 5th June 2022 – 9th June 2022 Swimming 6th June 2022 – 9th June 2022 Volleyball 7th June 2022 – 11th June 2022 Weightlifting 9th June 2022 – 12th June 2022 Wrestling 4th June 2022 – 8th June 2022

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: When and where to watch

The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.

The games can also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

Read: Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Five indigenous games included, Mallakhamb will be special draw

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far