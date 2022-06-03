×
Create
Notifications

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: List of sports with dates and venue details

Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (Pic Credit: ANI)
Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (Pic Credit: ANI)
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 03, 2022 06:25 PM IST

Haryana is all set to host the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (KIYG) from June 4-13. As many as 4,700 top athletes, including 2,262 girls, will compete across 25 disciplines in the cities of Panchkula, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi.

The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is organised to promote sports and produce incredible athletes at the grassroots level in the country.

SBI #KIYG2021 is the 4⃣th edition of Youth Games🤩Come join us in the Grand Opening Ceremony of SBI #KheloIndia Youth Games 2021- 4th June, 7:30PM onwards#UmeedSeYakeenTak@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @mlkhattar @flickersingh https://t.co/vTTLReYz4U

List of sports at the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games:

Archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, tennis, football, gatka, hockey, gymnastics, judo, kabaddi, kalaripayattu, kho kho, lawn bowling, mallakhamb, shooting, swimming, table tennis, thang-ta, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and yogasana.

Read: Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Preview, venues, when & where to watch, live stream details & more

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Venues

Tau Devi Lal Complex (Panchkula, Haryana): Athletics, football, badminton, basketball, table tennis, kabaddi, handball, wrestling, volleyball, boxing, hockey

Story continues below ad

Cricket Stadium (Panchkula, Haryana): Khokho, Mallakhamb, Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, Yogasana

Girls Govt. College Auditorium (Panchkula, Haryana): Weightlifting

Red Bishop Hall (Panchkula, Haryana): Judo

Gymkhana Club (Panchkula, Haryana): Tennis

Panchkula, Haryana: Cycling (Road events)

Markandeshwar Hockey Stadium (Shahabad, Haryana): Hockey

War Heroes Gymnasium Hall (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Artistic)

War Heroes Swimming Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Swimming

Late Lt. Mukesh Anand Sports Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Rhythmic)

Punjab University Grounds (Chandigarh): Archery, football

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (Delhi): Shooting

Cycling Velodrome (Delhi): Cycling (track events)

An exciting match of Volleyball (Girls team)🏐🤩 at #SBI #KheloIndia Youth Games 2021#KIYG2021 #KhelKaMahakumbh #UmeedSeYakeenTak https://t.co/rb4e3K9AR3

Story continues below ad

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: List of sports with dates

SportsDate
Archery4th June 2022 – 7th June 2022
Athletics4th June 2022 – 7th June 2022
Badminton9th June 2022 – 12th June 2022
Basketball9th June 2022 – 12th June 2022
Boxing6th June 2022 – 11th June 2022
Cricket4th June 2022 – 12th June 2022
Football4th June 2022 – 12th June 2022
Gymnastics6th June 2022 – 11th June 2022
Hockey5th June 2022 – 12th June 2022
Judo9th June 2022 – 12th June 2022
Kabaddi4th June 2022 – 8th June 2022
Kho-Kho4th June 2022 – 9th June 2022
Shooting5th June 2022 – 9th June 2022
Swimming6th June 2022 – 9th June 2022
Volleyball7th June 2022 – 11th June 2022
Weightlifting9th June 2022 – 12th June 2022
Wrestling4th June 2022 – 8th June 2022
Also Read Article Continues below

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: When and where to watch

The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.

The games can also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

Read: Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Five indigenous games included, Mallakhamb will be special draw

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी