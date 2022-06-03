Khelo India Youth Games 2022: List of sports with dates and venue details

Haryana is all set to host the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (KIYG) from June 4-13. As many as 4,700 top athletes, including 2,262 girls, will compete across 25 disciplines in the cities of Panchkula, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi.
The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is organised to promote sports and produce incredible athletes at the grassroots level in the country.
List of sports at the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games:
Archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, tennis, football, gatka, hockey, gymnastics, judo, kabaddi, kalaripayattu, kho kho, lawn bowling, mallakhamb, shooting, swimming, table tennis, thang-ta, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and yogasana.
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Venues
Tau Devi Lal Complex (Panchkula, Haryana): Athletics, football, badminton, basketball, table tennis, kabaddi, handball, wrestling, volleyball, boxing, hockey
Cricket Stadium (Panchkula, Haryana): Khokho, Mallakhamb, Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, Yogasana
Girls Govt. College Auditorium (Panchkula, Haryana): Weightlifting
Red Bishop Hall (Panchkula, Haryana): Judo
Gymkhana Club (Panchkula, Haryana): Tennis
Panchkula, Haryana: Cycling (Road events)
Markandeshwar Hockey Stadium (Shahabad, Haryana): Hockey
War Heroes Gymnasium Hall (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Artistic)
War Heroes Swimming Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Swimming
Late Lt. Mukesh Anand Sports Complex (Ambala, Haryana): Gymnastics (Rhythmic)
Punjab University Grounds (Chandigarh): Archery, football
Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (Delhi): Shooting
Cycling Velodrome (Delhi): Cycling (track events)
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: List of sports with dates
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: When and where to watch
The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.
The games can also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.
