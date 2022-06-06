×
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Day 3 Schedule, match list and order of play for June 6

KIYG 2022 (Pic Credit: Khelo India)
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 06, 2022 12:59 AM IST

The nation witnessed supreme battles on the second day of the ongoing 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) on Sunday (June 5).

As many as 4,700 top athletes, including 2,262 girls, are competing across 25 disciplines in the cities of Panchkula, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi at KIYG.

Defending champions Maharashtra and hosts Haryana are competing for the top spot, with Maharashtra taking the lead with nine gold medals so far.

Although Haryana has the most number of medals, 23 (six gold, six silver, 12 bronze), they are currently placed second in the medal tally due to the difference in the gold medals. Maharashtra is on top with 17 medals (nine gold, four silver, four bronze).

Meanwhile, Manipur is in third position with six medals (five gold, one silver, zero bronze).

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: June 6 schedule

Here's the list of sporting disciplines set to take place at KIYG on June 6, 2022.

Athletes will be in action across different sporting events including football, badminton, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, Gatka, Thang-ta, Yogasana, weightlifting, hockey, gymnastics, cycling, and shooting on June 6.

Cricket Stadium - Panchkula

TIMESPORTCATEGORY
8:00AMTHANG-TABOYS
8:00AMTHANG-TAGIRLS
8:00AMTHANG-TABOYS
8:00AMTHANG-TAGIRLS
10:00AMYOGASANAGIRLS
11:30PMYOGASANABOYS
2:30PMYOGASANAGIRLS
4:45PMYOGASANAGIRLS
9:00AMGATKABOYS
9:00AMGATKABOYS
9:00AMGATKABOYS
9:00AMGATKABOYS

Punjab University Ground

TIMESPORTCATEGORYTEAMS
9:00AMFOOTBALLGIRL ATAMIL NADU VS JHARKHAND
9:00AMFOOTBALLGIRL BHARYANA VS MIZORAM
4:00PMFOOTBALLGIRL BODISHA VS GUJARAT

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIMESPORTCATEGORYTEAMS
8:00AMVOLLEYBALLGIRLSSEMIFINALS
11:15AMVOLLEYBALLBOYSSEMIFINALS
2:00PMVOLLEYBALLGIRLSSEMIFINALS
4:00PMVOLLEYBALLBOYSSEMIFINALS
10:00AMBADMINTONGIRLSQUARTERFINAL AND SEMIFINALS
12:00PMBADMINTONBOYSQUARTERFINALS AND SEMIFINALS

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIMESPORTCATEGORYTEAMS
10:00AMKABADDIBOYS -AUP VS MAHARASHTRA
11:30AMKABADDIBOYS-BHARYANA VS CHANDIGARH
10:00AMKABADDIGIRLSSEMIFINALS
11:15AMKABADDIGIRLSSEMIFINALS
5:00PMKABADDIBOYSSEMIFINALS
6:30PMKABADDIBOYSSEMIFINALS

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIMESPORTCATEGORY
11:00AMWRESTLINGBOYS
11:00AMWRESTLINGGIRLS
2:30PMWRESTLINGBOYS
2:30PMWRESTLINGGIRLS
4:00PMWRESTLINGBOYS
4:00PMWRESTLINGGIRLS

Shaheed Mukesh Anand Memorial Badminton Hall, Ambala Cantt

TIMESPORTCATEGORYTEAMS
4:00PMGYMNASTICSBOYSARTISTIC: MAG FLOOR
5:00PMGYMNASTICSGIRLSARTISTIC: WAG VAULT
5:00PMGYMNASTICSBOYSARTISTIC: MAG PUMMEL
6:20PMGYMNASTICSBOYSARTISTIC: MAG RINGS
6:20PMGYMNASTICSGIRLSARTISTIC: WAG- UNEVEN BARS
7:30PMGYMNASTICSBOYSARTISTIC: MAG VAULT

War Heroes Stadium, Ambala Cantt

TIMESPORTCATEGORYTEAMS
9:00AMGYMNASTICSGIRLSRHYTHMIC HOOP
11:00AMGYMNASTICSGIRLSRHYTHMIC BALL
2:00PMGYMNASTICSGIRLSRHYTHMIC CLUBS
4:00PMGYMNASTICSGIRLSRHYTHMIC RIBBON

Girls Govt College, Panchkula

TIMESPORTCATEGORYTEAMS
9:00AMWEIGHTLIFTINGBOYS61kg
11:00AMWEIGHTLIFTINGGIRLS55kg
1:00PMWEIGHTLIFTINGBOYS67kg
3:00PMWEIGHTLIFTINGGIRLS59kg

Cycling Velodrome, Delhi

TIMESPORTTEAMS
9:00AMCYCLINGBOYS
10:00AMCYCLINGGIRLS
11:00PMCYCLINGBOYS
11:30PMCYCLINGGIRLS
12:00PMCYCLINGBOYS
12:10PMCYCLINGGIRLS
12:30PMCYCLINGBOYS
12:40PMCYCLINGGIRLS
2:00PMCYCLINGBOYS
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: When and where to watch

KIYG 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.

KIYG can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

Also read: Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Preview, venues, when & where to watch, live stream details & more

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

