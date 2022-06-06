Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Day 3 Schedule, match list and order of play for June 6

The nation witnessed supreme battles on the second day of the ongoing 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) on Sunday (June 5).
As many as 4,700 top athletes, including 2,262 girls, are competing across 25 disciplines in the cities of Panchkula, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi at KIYG.
Defending champions Maharashtra and hosts Haryana are competing for the top spot, with Maharashtra taking the lead with nine gold medals so far.
Although Haryana has the most number of medals, 23 (six gold, six silver, 12 bronze), they are currently placed second in the medal tally due to the difference in the gold medals. Maharashtra is on top with 17 medals (nine gold, four silver, four bronze).
Meanwhile, Manipur is in third position with six medals (five gold, one silver, zero bronze).
Story continues below ad
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: June 6 schedule
Here's the list of sporting disciplines set to take place at KIYG on June 6, 2022.
Athletes will be in action across different sporting events including football, badminton, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, Gatka, Thang-ta, Yogasana, weightlifting, hockey, gymnastics, cycling, and shooting on June 6.
Cricket Stadium - Panchkula
Story continues below ad
Punjab University Ground
Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula
Story continues below ad
Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula
Story continues below ad
Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula
Shaheed Mukesh Anand Memorial Badminton Hall, Ambala Cantt
Story continues below ad
War Heroes Stadium, Ambala Cantt
Girls Govt College, Panchkula
Story continues below ad
Cycling Velodrome, Delhi
Story continues below ad
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: When and where to watch
KIYG 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.
KIYG can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.
Also read: Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Preview, venues, when & where to watch, live stream details & more