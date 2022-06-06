Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Day 3 Schedule, match list and order of play for June 6

The nation witnessed supreme battles on the second day of the ongoing 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) on Sunday (June 5).

As many as 4,700 top athletes, including 2,262 girls, are competing across 25 disciplines in the cities of Panchkula, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi at KIYG.

Defending champions Maharashtra and hosts Haryana are competing for the top spot, with Maharashtra taking the lead with nine gold medals so far.

Although Haryana has the most number of medals, 23 (six gold, six silver, 12 bronze), they are currently placed second in the medal tally due to the difference in the gold medals. Maharashtra is on top with 17 medals (nine gold, four silver, four bronze).

Meanwhile, Manipur is in third position with six medals (five gold, one silver, zero bronze).

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: June 6 schedule

Here's the list of sporting disciplines set to take place at KIYG on June 6, 2022.

Athletes will be in action across different sporting events including football, badminton, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, Gatka, Thang-ta, Yogasana, weightlifting, hockey, gymnastics, cycling, and shooting on June 6.

Cricket Stadium - Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY 8:00AM THANG-TA BOYS 8:00AM THANG-TA GIRLS 8:00AM THANG-TA BOYS 8:00AM THANG-TA GIRLS 10:00AM YOGASANA GIRLS 11:30PM YOGASANA BOYS 2:30PM YOGASANA GIRLS 4:45PM YOGASANA GIRLS 9:00AM GATKA BOYS 9:00AM GATKA BOYS 9:00AM GATKA BOYS 9:00AM GATKA BOYS

Punjab University Ground

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 9:00AM FOOTBALL GIRL A TAMIL NADU VS JHARKHAND 9:00AM FOOTBALL GIRL B HARYANA VS MIZORAM 4:00PM FOOTBALL GIRL B ODISHA VS GUJARAT

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 8:00AM VOLLEYBALL GIRLS SEMIFINALS 11:15AM VOLLEYBALL BOYS SEMIFINALS 2:00PM VOLLEYBALL GIRLS SEMIFINALS 4:00PM VOLLEYBALL BOYS SEMIFINALS 10:00AM BADMINTON GIRLS QUARTERFINAL AND SEMIFINALS 12:00PM BADMINTON BOYS QUARTERFINALS AND SEMIFINALS

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 10:00AM KABADDI BOYS -A UP VS MAHARASHTRA 11:30AM KABADDI BOYS-B HARYANA VS CHANDIGARH 10:00AM KABADDI GIRLS SEMIFINALS 11:15AM KABADDI GIRLS SEMIFINALS 5:00PM KABADDI BOYS SEMIFINALS 6:30PM KABADDI BOYS SEMIFINALS

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY 11:00AM WRESTLING BOYS 11:00AM WRESTLING GIRLS 2:30PM WRESTLING BOYS 2:30PM WRESTLING GIRLS 4:00PM WRESTLING BOYS 4:00PM WRESTLING GIRLS

Shaheed Mukesh Anand Memorial Badminton Hall, Ambala Cantt

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 4:00PM GYMNASTICS BOYS ARTISTIC: MAG FLOOR 5:00PM GYMNASTICS GIRLS ARTISTIC: WAG VAULT 5:00PM GYMNASTICS BOYS ARTISTIC: MAG PUMMEL 6:20PM GYMNASTICS BOYS ARTISTIC: MAG RINGS 6:20PM GYMNASTICS GIRLS ARTISTIC: WAG- UNEVEN BARS 7:30PM GYMNASTICS BOYS ARTISTIC: MAG VAULT

War Heroes Stadium, Ambala Cantt

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 9:00AM GYMNASTICS GIRLS RHYTHMIC HOOP 11:00AM GYMNASTICS GIRLS RHYTHMIC BALL 2:00PM GYMNASTICS GIRLS RHYTHMIC CLUBS 4:00PM GYMNASTICS GIRLS RHYTHMIC RIBBON

Girls Govt College, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 9:00AM WEIGHTLIFTING BOYS 61kg 11:00AM WEIGHTLIFTING GIRLS 55kg 1:00PM WEIGHTLIFTING BOYS 67kg 3:00PM WEIGHTLIFTING GIRLS 59kg

Cycling Velodrome, Delhi

TIME SPORT TEAMS 9:00AM CYCLING BOYS 10:00AM CYCLING GIRLS 11:00PM CYCLING BOYS 11:30PM CYCLING GIRLS 12:00PM CYCLING BOYS 12:10PM CYCLING GIRLS 12:30PM CYCLING BOYS 12:40PM CYCLING GIRLS 2:00PM CYCLING BOYS

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: When and where to watch

KIYG 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.

KIYG can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

Also read: Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Preview, venues, when & where to watch, live stream details & more

