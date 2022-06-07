×
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Day 4 Schedule, match list and order of play for June 7

KIYG 2022 (Pic Credit: Khelo India)
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jun 07, 2022

The 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is underway with nearly 4,700 athletes, including 2,262 girls, competing across 25 disciplines aiming for a podium finish. The sporting event is slated to run from June 4 to13, 2022.

Haryana surpassed Maharashtra to occupy the top spot in the KIYG medal tally on the third day of the sporting event on Monday (June 6). The grapplers carried Haryana past Maharashtra after winning back-to-back gold medals.

The Haryana wrestlers swept four more gold medals as the table read 16 gold, 11 silver, 18 bronze, adding up to a total of 45 medals on day three of the event.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra have clinched 29 medals, including 11 gold, nine silver and nine bronze medals.

Manipur, who collected six gold medals in Thang-Ta over two days, were third after picking up an additional gold in cycling. They boast an overall tally of 14 medals, including 10 gold, three silver and one bronze medal.

Going by today's medal🏅Tally, #Haryana is rocking the SBI #KheloIndia Youth Games 2021 by firmly sitting at Top 🤩#Maharashtra is good to go at the 2nd place followed by #Manipur at the 3rd place💯Give a shout out to the top States🥳#KIYG2021 #UmeedSeYakeenTak https://t.co/Yj8cg7CAmd

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: June 7 schedule

Here's the list of sporting disciplines set to take place at KIYG on June 7, 2022.

Athletes will be in action across different sporting events, including athletics, football, badminton, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, weightlifting, tennis, hockey, gymnastics, cycling, and shooting on June 7.

Cycling Velodrome, Delhi

TIMESPORTTEAMS
9:00AMCYCLINGBOYS
9:30AMCYCLINGGIRLS
10:00PMCYCLINGBOYS
10:30PMCYCLINGGIRLS
11:00PMCYCLINGBOYS
11:30PMCYCLINGGIRLS
2:00PMCYCLINGBOYS
2:15PMCYCLINGGIRLS
2:30PMCYCLINGBOYS

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIMESPORTCATEGORY
11:00AMWRESTLINGBOYS
11:00AMWRESTLINGGIRLS
2:30PMWRESTLINGBOYS
2:30PMWRESTLINGGIRLS
4:00PMWRESTLINGBOYS
4:00PMWRESTLINGGIRLS

1/3Check out the schedule of SBI #KheloIndia Youth Games 2021 for 7th June📃#KIYG2021 #UmeedSeYakeenTak https://t.co/pDzfJIcbvH

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIMESPORTCATEGORYTEAMS
9:00AMATHLETICSBOYS400M HEAT 1
9:10AMATHLETICSBOYS400M HEAT 2
9:30AMATHLETICSGIRLS400M HEAT 1
9:45AMATHLETICSGIRLS400M HEAT 2
10:00AMATHLETICSBOYS4x100 RELAY HEAT
10:15AMATHLETICSGIRLS4x100 RELAY HEAT
4:00PMATHLETICSBOYSPOLE VAULT HEAT 6
4:00PMATHLETICSGIRLSLONG JUMP FINALS 7
4:15PMATHLETICSBOYSSHOTPUT FINALS 8
4:15PMATHLETICSBOYSJAVELIN FINALS 9
4:30PMATHLETICSBOYS100M FINALS 10
4:45PMATHLETICSGIRLS100M FINALS 11
5:15PMATHLETICSBOYS400M FINALS 12
5:30PMATHLETICSGIRLS400M FINALS 13
5:50PMATHLETICSBOYS4x100 RELAY FINALS 14
6:00PMATHLETICSGIRLS4x100 RELAY FINALS 15

Gymkhana Club Sector 6, Panchkula

TIMESPORTCATEGORY
8:00AMTENNISBOYS
8:00AMTENNISBOYS
9:30PMTENNISBOYS
9:30PMTENNISBOYS
4:00PMTENNISGIRLS

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Delhi

TIMESPORTCATEGORYEVENTS
9:30AMSHOOTINGGIRLS10M AIR PISTOL QUALIFICATION
1:30PMSHOOTINGGIRLS10M AIR PISTOL FINAL

War Heroes Stadium, Ambala Cantt.

TIMESPORTCATEGORYTEAMS
4:00PMGYMNASTICSGIRLSARTISTIC WAG BEAM
4:00PMGYMNASTICSBOYSARTISTIC MAG PARALLEL BARS
5:30PMGYMNASTICSBOYSARTISTIC MAG HORIZONTAL BARS
6:20PMGYMNASTICSGIRLSARTISTIC WAG FLOORS

Shaheed Mukesh Anand Memorial Badminton Hall, Ambala Cantt.

TIMESPORTCATEGORYTEAMS
9:30AMGYMNASTICSGIRLSRHYTHMIC- RG HOOP
10:30AMGYMNASTICSGIRLSRHYTHMIC- RG BALLS
12:00PMGYMNASTICSGIRLSRHYTHMIC: RG CLUB
12:45PMGYMNASTICSGIRLSRHYTHMIC: RG RIBBON

1/2Check out the schedule of SBI #KheloIndia Youth Games 2021 for 7th June📃#KIYG2021 #UmeedSeYakeenTak https://t.co/TyjLBAbwvU
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: When and where to watch

KIYG 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.

KIYG can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

Also read: Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Preview, venues, when & where to watch, live stream details & more

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

