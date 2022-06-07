Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Day 4 Schedule, match list and order of play for June 7

The 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is underway with nearly 4,700 athletes, including 2,262 girls, competing across 25 disciplines aiming for a podium finish. The sporting event is slated to run from June 4 to13, 2022.

Haryana surpassed Maharashtra to occupy the top spot in the KIYG medal tally on the third day of the sporting event on Monday (June 6). The grapplers carried Haryana past Maharashtra after winning back-to-back gold medals.

The Haryana wrestlers swept four more gold medals as the table read 16 gold, 11 silver, 18 bronze, adding up to a total of 45 medals on day three of the event.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra have clinched 29 medals, including 11 gold, nine silver and nine bronze medals.

Manipur, who collected six gold medals in Thang-Ta over two days, were third after picking up an additional gold in cycling. They boast an overall tally of 14 medals, including 10 gold, three silver and one bronze medal.

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: June 7 schedule

Here's the list of sporting disciplines set to take place at KIYG on June 7, 2022.

Athletes will be in action across different sporting events, including athletics, football, badminton, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, weightlifting, tennis, hockey, gymnastics, cycling, and shooting on June 7.

Cycling Velodrome, Delhi

TIME SPORT TEAMS 9:00AM CYCLING BOYS 9:30AM CYCLING GIRLS 10:00PM CYCLING BOYS 10:30PM CYCLING GIRLS 11:00PM CYCLING BOYS 11:30PM CYCLING GIRLS 2:00PM CYCLING BOYS 2:15PM CYCLING GIRLS 2:30PM CYCLING BOYS

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY 11:00AM WRESTLING BOYS 11:00AM WRESTLING GIRLS 2:30PM WRESTLING BOYS 2:30PM WRESTLING GIRLS 4:00PM WRESTLING BOYS 4:00PM WRESTLING GIRLS

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 9:00AM ATHLETICS BOYS 400M HEAT 1 9:10AM ATHLETICS BOYS 400M HEAT 2 9:30AM ATHLETICS GIRLS 400M HEAT 1 9:45AM ATHLETICS GIRLS 400M HEAT 2 10:00AM ATHLETICS BOYS 4x100 RELAY HEAT 10:15AM ATHLETICS GIRLS 4x100 RELAY HEAT 4:00PM ATHLETICS BOYS POLE VAULT HEAT 6 4:00PM ATHLETICS GIRLS LONG JUMP FINALS 7 4:15PM ATHLETICS BOYS SHOTPUT FINALS 8 4:15PM ATHLETICS BOYS JAVELIN FINALS 9 4:30PM ATHLETICS BOYS 100M FINALS 10 4:45PM ATHLETICS GIRLS 100M FINALS 11 5:15PM ATHLETICS BOYS 400M FINALS 12 5:30PM ATHLETICS GIRLS 400M FINALS 13 5:50PM ATHLETICS BOYS 4x100 RELAY FINALS 14 6:00PM ATHLETICS GIRLS 4x100 RELAY FINALS 15

Gymkhana Club Sector 6, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY 8:00AM TENNIS BOYS 8:00AM TENNIS BOYS 9:30PM TENNIS BOYS 9:30PM TENNIS BOYS 4:00PM TENNIS GIRLS

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Delhi

TIME SPORT CATEGORY EVENTS 9:30AM SHOOTING GIRLS 10M AIR PISTOL QUALIFICATION 1:30PM SHOOTING GIRLS 10M AIR PISTOL FINAL

War Heroes Stadium, Ambala Cantt.

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 4:00PM GYMNASTICS GIRLS ARTISTIC WAG BEAM 4:00PM GYMNASTICS BOYS ARTISTIC MAG PARALLEL BARS 5:30PM GYMNASTICS BOYS ARTISTIC MAG HORIZONTAL BARS 6:20PM GYMNASTICS GIRLS ARTISTIC WAG FLOORS

Shaheed Mukesh Anand Memorial Badminton Hall, Ambala Cantt.

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 9:30AM GYMNASTICS GIRLS RHYTHMIC- RG HOOP 10:30AM GYMNASTICS GIRLS RHYTHMIC- RG BALLS 12:00PM GYMNASTICS GIRLS RHYTHMIC: RG CLUB 12:45PM GYMNASTICS GIRLS RHYTHMIC: RG RIBBON

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: When and where to watch

KIYG 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.

KIYG can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

