Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Day 4 Schedule, match list and order of play for June 7

The 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) is underway with nearly 4,700 athletes, including 2,262 girls, competing across 25 disciplines aiming for a podium finish. The sporting event is slated to run from June 4 to13, 2022.
Haryana surpassed Maharashtra to occupy the top spot in the KIYG medal tally on the third day of the sporting event on Monday (June 6). The grapplers carried Haryana past Maharashtra after winning back-to-back gold medals.
The Haryana wrestlers swept four more gold medals as the table read 16 gold, 11 silver, 18 bronze, adding up to a total of 45 medals on day three of the event.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra have clinched 29 medals, including 11 gold, nine silver and nine bronze medals.
Manipur, who collected six gold medals in Thang-Ta over two days, were third after picking up an additional gold in cycling. They boast an overall tally of 14 medals, including 10 gold, three silver and one bronze medal.
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: June 7 schedule
Here's the list of sporting disciplines set to take place at KIYG on June 7, 2022.
Athletes will be in action across different sporting events, including athletics, football, badminton, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, weightlifting, tennis, hockey, gymnastics, cycling, and shooting on June 7.
Cycling Velodrome, Delhi
Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula
Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula
Gymkhana Club Sector 6, Panchkula
Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Delhi
War Heroes Stadium, Ambala Cantt.
Shaheed Mukesh Anand Memorial Badminton Hall, Ambala Cantt.
Khelo India Youth Games 2022: When and where to watch
KIYG 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.
KIYG can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.
