Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Day 6 Schedule, match list and order of play for June 9

As many as 4,700 top athletes are competing across 25 disciplines in the cities of Panchkula, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi at the ongoing 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in Haryana.

Defending champions Maharashtra and hosts Haryana continue to fight a close contest for the top spot in the 2022 KIYG medal tally.

Haryana’s grapplers swept four out of the five gold medals to help their state take the lead in the medal tally in Panchkula on Wednesday (June 8).

Haryana won two more golds in the track and field event to take their overall tally to 87 medals including 30 gold medals, 23 silver and 33 bronze medals. They stormed past Maharashtra, who have 73 medals (26 gold, 25 silver and 22 bronze).

Manipur is placed third with 17 overall medals, including 12 gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: June 9 schedule

Here's the list of sporting disciplines set to take place at KIYG on June 9, 2022.

Athletes will be in action across different sporting events, including athletics, football, table tennis, handball, basketball, boxing, Kho-Kho, Mallakhamb, weightlifting, tennis, judo, hockey, swimming, and shooting on June 9.

Punjab University Ground

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 9:00AM FOOTBALL BOYS A MIZORAM VS PUNJAB 9:00AM FOOTBALL BOYS B MEGHALAYA VS WEST BENGAL 4:00PM FOOTBALL BOYS A GOA VS KERALA 4:00PM FOOTBALL BOYS B KARNATAKA VS HARYANA

Girls Govt College, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 9:00AM WEIGHTLIFTING BOYS 102kg 10:30AM WEIGHTLIFTING GIRLS +81kg 12:00PM WEIGHTLIFTING BOYS +102kg

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY 4:00AM TABLE TENNIS GIRLS 4:30AM TABLE TENNIS GIRLS 5:00PM TABLE TENNIS GIRLS 5:30PM TABLE TENNIS BOYS 6:00PM TABLE TENNIS BOYS 6:30PM TABLE TENNIS BOYS

Cricket Stadium, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY EVENT 8:30AM MALLAKHAMB M&W POLE, ROPE, HANGING 4:00PM MALLAKHAMB M&W POLE, ROPE, HANGING

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 6:00AM ATHLETICS BOYS 3000M FINALS 24 6:30AM ATHLETICS BOYS 3000M FINALS 25 7:00AM ATHLETICS GIRLS 800M FINALS 26 7:15AM ATHLETICS GIRLS 800M HEAT 27 8:00AM ATHLETICS BOYS LONG JUMP FINAL 28 8:40AM ATHLETICS GIRLS 200M FINAL 29 8:50PM ATHLETICS BOYS 200M FINAL 30 9:30PM ATHLETICS GIRLS 4x400M RELAY FINAL 31 9:40PM ATHLETICS BOYS 4x400M RELAY FINAL 32

Gymkhana Club Sector 6, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY EVENT 8:30AM TENNIS GIRLS QF- SINGLES 8:30AM TENNIS BOYS QF- SINGLES 10:00PM TENNIS GIRLS QF- SINGLES 4:00PM TENNIS GIRLS QF- SINGLES 4:00PM TENNIS BOYS QF- SINGLES 4:00PM TENNIS GIRLS QF- SINGLES

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Delhi

TIME SPORT CATEGORY EVENT 9:30AM SHOOTING GIRLS 10M AIR RIFLE- QUALIFICATION 1:30PM SHOOTING GIRLS 10M AIR RIFLE FINALS

War Heroes Stadium, Ambala Cantt.

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 9:00AM SWIMMING GIRLS 400M FREESTYLE HEATS 9:00AM SWIMMING BOYS 400M IM HEATS 9:00AM SWIMMING BOYS & GIRLS 100M BACKSTROKE HEATs 9:00AM SWIMMING BOYS & GIRLS 200M BREASTSTROKE HEATS 9:00AM SWIMMING GIRLS 100M BUTTERFLY HEATS 9:00AM SWIMMING GIRLS 4x100M FREESTYLE RELAY- HEATS 9:00AM SWIMMING BOYS 1500M FREESTYLE RELAY HEATS 5:00PM SWIMMING GIRLS 400M FREESTYLE FINALS 5:00PM SWIMMING BOYS 400M I.M FINALS 5:00PM SWIMMING BOYS AND GIRLS 100M BACKSTROKE FINALS 5:00PM SWIMMING BOYS AND GIRLS 200M BREASTSTROKE FINALS 5:00PM SWIMMING GIRLS 100M BUTTERFLY FINALS 5:00PM SWIMMING GIRLS 4x100M FREESTYLE RELAY FINALS 5:00PM SWIMMING BOYS 1500M FREESTYLE FINALS

War Heroes Stadium, Ambala Cantt.

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 7:20AM HANDBALL BOYS A DELHI VS CHATTISGARH 8:45AM HANDBALL BOYS A UTTAR PRADESH VS CHANDIGARH 10:15AM HANDBALL GIRLS A DELHI VS RAJASTHAN 11:50AM HANDBALL GIRLS A HIMACHAL PRADESH VS WEST BENGAL 4:00PM HANDBALL BOYS B MADHYA PRADESH VS HARYANA 5:30PM HANDBALL BOYS B PUNJAB VS JAMMU KASHMIR 7:00PM HANDBALL GIRLS B HARYANA VS ANDHRA PRADESH 8:30PM HANDBALL GIRLS B MADHYA PRADESH VS UTTAR PRADESH

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY EVENT/TEAMS 8:30AM BASKETBALL GIRLS A PUNJAB VS KARNATAKA 12:00PM BASKETBALL BOYS A PUNJAB VS KARNATAKA 3:00PM BASKETBALL GIRLS A HARYANA VS KERALA 5:00PM BASKETBALL BOYS A HARYANA VS UTTAR PRADESH 8:30AM BASKETBALL GIRLS B TAMIL NADU VS DELHI 4:00PM BASKETBALL BOYS B TAMIL NADU VS RAJASTHAN 10:30AM BASKETBALL GIRLS B RAJASTHAN VS MAHARASHTRA 3:00PM BASKETBALL BOYS B KERALA VS CHANDIGARH

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 10:30AM KHO KHO BOYS A WEST BENGAL VS HARYANA 10:30AM KHO KHO BOYS B ODISHA VS CHATTISGARH 10:30AM KHO KHO GIRLS A PUNJAB VS HARYANA 10:30AM KHO KHO GIRLS B KARNATAKA VS WEST BENGAL 3:30PM KHO KHO GIRLS A MAHARASHTRA VS TAMIL NADU 3:30PM KHO KHO GIRLS B ODISHA VS RAJASTHAN 3:30PM KHO KHO BOYS A MAHARASHTRA VS TELANGANA 3:30PM KHO KHO BOYS B DELHI VS ANDHRA PRADESH

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: When and where to watch

KIYG 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.

KIYG can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

