Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Day 7 Schedule, match list and order of play for June 10

As many as 4,700 top athletes are competing across 25 disciplines in the cities of Panchkula, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi at the ongoing 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in Haryana.

Defending champions Maharashtra and hosts Haryana continue to fight a close contest for the top spot in the 2022 KIYG medal tally.

Haryana swept three more gold medals in weightlifting and shooting to maintain their lead in the medal tally in Panchkula on Thursday (June 9).

Haryana continues to occupy the top spot with an overall 96 medals including 33 gold medals, 27 silver and 36 bronze on the KIYG medal tally. Maharashtra is placed second with a total of 85 medals (32 gold, 28 silver and 25 bronze).

Manipur is firmly in third position with 18 overall medals, including 13 gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: June 10 schedule

Here's the list of sporting disciplines set to take place at KIYG on June 10, 2022.

Athletes will be in action across different sporting events, including football, table tennis, handball, basketball, boxing, Kho-Kho, Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamb, tennis, judo, archery, hockey, swimming, cycling (road), shooting on June 10.

Punjab University Ground

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 9:00AM FOOTBALL GIRLS SF: JHARKHAND VS GUJARAT 9:00AM FOOTBALL GIRLS SF: HARYANA VS TAMIL NADU

Panchkula - Road event

TIME SPORT CATEGORY EVENT/TEAM 6:00AM CYCLING GIRLS IND. TIME TRIAL 7:00AM CYCLING BOYS IND. TIME TRIAL

Cricket Stadium, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY EVENT/TEAM 9:30AM KALARIPAYATTU GIRLS CHUVADUKAL (PRELIMS AND FINALS) 9:30AM KALARIPAYATTU BOYS CHUVADUKAL(PRELIMS AND FINALS 3:00PM KALARIPAYATTU GIRLS AND BOYS LONG STAFF(PRELIMS AND FINALS)

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY 10:00AM TABLE TENNIS GIRLS 10:30AM TABLE TENNIS GIRLS 11:00PM TABLE TENNIS GIRLS 11:30PM TABLE TENNIS BOYS 12:00PM TABLE TENNIS BOYS 12:30PM TABLE TENNIS BOYS 4:00PM TABLE TENNIS GIRLS 4:30PM TABLE TENNIS GIRLS 5:00PM TABLE TENNIS GIRLS 5:30PM TABLE TENNIS BOYS 6:00PM TABLE TENNIS BOYS 6:30PM TABLE TENNIS BOYS

Gymkhana Club Sector 6, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY EVENT 8:30AM TENNIS GIRLS SF- SINGLES HARYANA VS KARNATAKA 8:30AM TENNIS GIRLS SF- SINGLES MAHARASHTRA VS MAHATASHTRA 10:00AM TENNIS BOYS SF- SINGLES GUJARAT VS HARYANA 10:00AM TENNIS BOYS SF- SINGLES UTTAR PRADESH VS MADHYA PRADESH 4:00PM TENNIS GIRLS SF- DOUBLES TAMIL NADU VS MAHARASHTRA 4:00PM TENNIS GIRLS SF- DOUBLES KARNATAKA VS MAHARASHTRA

Cricket Stadium, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY EVENT 9:00AM MALLAKHAMB BOYS & GIRLS POLE, ROPE, HANGING 3:00PM MALLAKHAMB BOYS & GIRLS POLE, ROPE, HANGING

War Heroes Stadium, Ambala Cantt.

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 9:00AM SWIMMING BOYS 400M FREESTYLE HEATS 9:00AM SWIMMING GIRLS 400M IM HEATS 9:00AM SWIMMING BOYS 100M BUTTERFLY HEATS 9:00AM SWIMMING BOYS & GIRLS 50M BREASTSTROKE HEATS 9:00AM SWIMMING BOYS & GIRLS 100M FREESTYLE HEATS 9:00AM SWIMMING BOYS 4x100M MEDLY RELAY- HEATS 5:00PM SWIMMING BOYS 400M FREESTYLE FINALS 5:00PM SWIMMING GIRLS 400M I.M FINALS 5:00PM SWIMMING BOYS 100M BUTTERFLY FINALS 5:00PM SWIMMING BOYS AND GIRLS 50M BACKSTROKE FINALS 5:00PM SWIMMING BOYS AND GIRLS 100M FREESTYLE FINALS 5:00PM SWIMMING BOYS 4x100M MEDLY RELAY FINALS

War Heroes Stadium, Ambala Cantt.

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 7:30AM HANDBALL BOYS A DELHI VS CHANDIGARH 8:40AM HANDBALL BOYS A UTTAR PRADESH VS CHATTISGARH 9:50AM HANDBALL GIRLS A HIMACHAL PRADESH VS RAJASTHAN 10:50AM HANDBALL GIRLS A DELHI VS WEST BENGAL 3:30PM HANDBALL BOYS B MADHYA PRADESH VS JAMMU AND KASHMIR 4:40PM HANDBALL BOYS B PUNJAB VS HARYANA 5:50PM HANDBALL GIRLS B HARYANA VS UTTAR PRADESH 7:00PM HANDBALL GIRLS B MADHYA PRADESH VS ANDHRA PRADESH

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY EVENT/TEAMS 8:30AM BASKETBALL GIRLS B MAHARASHTRA VS TAMIL NADU 10:30AM BASKETBALL BOYS B TAMIL NADU VS KERALA 3:00PM BASKETBALL BOYS B CHANDIGARH VS RAJASTHAN 4:45PM BASKETBALL GIRLS A HARYANA VS PUNJAB 6:30AM BASKETBALL BOYS A HARYANA VS PUNJAB 8:30AM BASKETBALL BOYS A KARNATAKA VS UTTAR PRADESH 10:30AM BASKETBALL GIRLS A KARNATAKA VS KERALA 3:00PM BASKETBALL GIRLS B DELHI VS RAJASTHAN

Cricket Stadium, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 10:30AM KHO KHO BOYS A MAHARASHTRA VS HARYANA 10:30AM KHO KHO BOYS B DELHI VS CHATTISGARH 10:30AM KHO KHO GIRLS A MAHARASHTRA VS HARYANA 10:30AM KHO KHO GIRLS B ODISHA VS WEST BENGAL 3:30PM KHO KHO GIRLS A PUNJAB VS TAMIL NADU 3:30PM KHO KHO GIRLS B KARNATAKA VS RAJASTHAN 3:30PM KHO KHO BOYS A WEST BENGAL VS TELANGANA 3:30PM KHO KHO BOYS B ODISHA VS ANDHRA PRADESH

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY TEAMS 12:00AM BOXING GIRLS PRELIMS: 57-60KG 12:00AM BOXING GIRLS PRELIMS: 60-63KG 12:00AM BOXING BOYS PRELIMS 60-63.5KG 12:00AM BOXING BOYS PRELIMS: 63.5-67KG 3:00PM BOXING GIRLS PRELIMS: 63-66KG 3:00PM BOXING GIRLS PRELIMS: 66-70KG 3:00PM BOXING GIRLS PRELIMS: 70-75KG 3:00PM BOXING BOYS PRELIMS: 67-71KG 3:00PM BOXING BOYS PRELIMS: 71-75KG 3:00PM BOXING BOYS PRELIMS: 75-80KG

Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula

TIME SPORT CATEGORY EVENT 9:30AM JUDO BOYS PRELIMS AND FINALS 9:30AM JUDO GIRLS PRELIMS AND FINALS

Punjab University

TIME SPORT CATEGORY EVENT 9:00AM ARCHERY GIRLS QUAL: 2x50M COMPOUND 9:00AM ARCHERY BOYS QUAL: 2x70M RECURVE 3:30PM ARCHERY BOYS QUAL: 2x50M COMPOUND 3:30PM ARCHERY GIRLS QUAL: 2x70M RECURVE

Khelo India Youth Games 2022: When and where to watch

KIYG 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channels in India.

KIYG can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

