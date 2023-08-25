Mavericks' sensation Luka Doncic commits to thrilling multi-year extension with Michael Jordan's storied $5.2B brand

Michael Jordan’s brand is reportedly set to keep Luka Doncic as the face of the shoe giant until 2029. The Slovenian superstar’s sneaker contract will exceed his current deal with the Dallas Mavericks. “Luka Legend” has a player option entering the 2026-27 season with his team.

Doncic first signed a five-year deal with the Jordan brand in 2019. He later became the first European to have his first shoe line. The four-time All-Star has already released two signature shoes, the Jordan Luka 1 and 2. The first version was released during the 2021-22 playoffs, while the second was available last April.

The Luka 2, the “Lake Bled” colorway, will be released on Sept. 14. News of his contract extension couldn’t have been timed better.

While with Real Madrid, Luka Doncic wore Nike. When he became a shoe free agent, he continued using Nikes, some Jordans, a couple of Under Armour Currys, Puma and even New Balance. When Doncic wore the “Sour Patch Kids” from Curry’s line, some fans thought UA was ready to sign him.

LeBron James also expressed interest in making him a big part of “Team LeBron.” Instead, it was Michael Jordan’s brand that landed the emerging basketball superstar. Doncic, after signing his first contract with the Jumpman company had this to say:

“It’s a real honor to be part of the Jordan Family, especially at such an exciting time for them and for me. I’m looking forward to working with the team and hopefully making my own mark on the future of the brand.”

With his new deal, Luka Doncic will be the face of the brand for another five years and a decade in total.

Luka Doncic could win the MVP award while wearing Michael Jordan’s brand

Luka Doncic has been a staple in MVP conversations over the past four years. Last season, he was near or at the top of the list of the best players in the league based on the comments of most analysts. Injuries and the Dallas Mavericks’ poor finish, however, torpedoed his chances of winning the award.

Doncic averaged a career-high 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game. If he maintains them while the Mavericks succeed, he could be named the best player in the NBA by season’s end.

Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban has vastly retooled the lineup around “Luka Legend.” The front office and Doncic expect the team to have a better showing than last year’s disaster. Two seasons ago, they challenged the Golden State Warriors for Western Conference supremacy.

If Dallas can reach that height or go farther, the Slovenian could claim the Michael Jordan Trophy while wearing “MJ’s brand.”

