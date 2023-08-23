"Luka Doncic is the guy": Steph Curry boldly proclaims Mavericks Star is poised to become the next big phenomenon in the NBA

Steph Curry is 35 years old and will be entering his 15th NBA campaign once the 2023-24 season opens. During the past six years or so, he has been impressed by the kind of talent that has emerged in the league.

When asked in Gilbert Arenas’ podcast who he thought was going to be the next big star, the Golden State Warriors superstar responded:

(24:07 mark)

“Luka Doncic is the guy that’s obviously right on the precipice of accomplishing all those accolades and what he’s about as a player. That threshold of how do you just crack through? I hope it’s not now but when you play against him, you can feel it.

“Evan like Trae Young, a dude who’s been in the conference finals already in his career. They’re trying to figure out the right combination around him to complement what he brings to the team in terms of his leadership and his ability to win games.

Steph Curry added:

“There’s a lot of young talent, man. The league is in good hands, in that respect but I just hope it’s not too soon ‘cause we still got a lot to do.

Steph Curry also mentioned Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum. The Boston Celtics star, in particular, has already been to four Eastern Conference Finals and faced the Golden State Warriors in Curry’s last championship series.

“Chef Curry” was impressed by everything the aforementioned young players have accomplished and how much runway they still have for more. Edwards, right now, seems poised to be Team USA’s leader as they compete in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Luka Doncic, though, should stand out after years of near MVP-level performances. “Luka Legend” also shone in the 2022 Western Conference finals against the Dubs.

Although the Dallas Mavericks lost in five games, Doncic was arguably the best player in that series. The four-time All-NBA averaged 32.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in that series. Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, Doncic’s primary defenders, had nothing but praise towards the Slovenian for how he played.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks could meet Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs next season

The Golden State Warriors failed to defend their championship when they lost to LeBron James and the LA Lakers in the second round of the playoffs. Steph Curry had a great series but couldn’t lead his team to the win.

Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks’ didn’t even make the playoffs. The Mavs spiraled out of the postseason since the Kyrie Irving trade. Next season could be different though as they have retooled around Doncic and Irving.

Steph Curry’s Warriors lost a series in the Western Conference for the first time in the Steve Kerr era when they bowed to the Lakers. The Mavericks will have felt the bitter taste after failing to make even the play-in tournament.

Curry and Luka Doncic could meet again in the playoffs next season in what will be another mouthwatering matchup.

