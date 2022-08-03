Mumbai Khiladis to face Gujarat Giants in opener as Ultimate Kho Kho announces fixtures for Season 1

Mumbai Khiladis will take on Gujarat Giants in the inaugural encounter of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 1 on August 14. The schedule for the inaugural season of the league was released on Wednesday.

Chennai Quick Guns will lock horns with Telugu Yoddhas in the second outing of the opening day.

Ultimate Kho Kho has been promoted by the Chairman of Dabur India, Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India.

The first season of the tournament will feature six teams. The league will be held at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mahalunge, Balewadi, near Pune, Maharashtra.

In an exciting new format, the country’s first-ever franchise-based Kho-Kho league will offer a visual spectacle to fans. The organizers said two matches will be played per day during the league stage of the tournament. The live broadcast will start from 7pm.

It’s going to be an entertaining 22 days for the Kho Kho fraternity: Tenzing Niyogi

Tenzing Niyogi, CEO of Ultimate Kho Kho, said the fans will have a great month ahead as the league is expected to attract general interest among the youngsters.

“We are looking forward to an exciting season of Ultimate Kho Kho with balanced squads on all sides. It’s going to be an entertaining 22 days for the Kho Kho fraternity and sports enthusiasts. We aim to reach millions of fans across the country by broadcasting the action in regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. Based on the fabulous response we’ve received, we're confident viewers will enjoy the format,” said Tenzing Niyogi.

The second day of the competition will fall on Independence Day and will see two entertaining matches. Rajasthan Warriors will face Mumbai Khiladis, while Odisha Juggernauts will cross swords with Chennai Quick Guns.

All six teams will play twice against each other during the 30-match league stage, which will continue until August 31. The top four teams will enter the playoffs.

The Eliminator and Qualifier 1 will be played on September 2, while Qualifier 2 will take place on September 3. The final is scheduled for September 4.

The top two teams will fight it out in Qualifier 1, and the winner will enter the final. The Eliminator will take place between the third and fourth-ranked teams for a place in Qualifier 2.

The winner of this tie will meet the loser of Qualifier 1. The final will be played between the winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2.

The live telecast of Ultimate Kho Kho will be aired on Sony Ten 3 in Hindi and Marathi, Sony Ten 1 in English, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil, and Telugu. It will also be Livestreamed on SonyLIV

