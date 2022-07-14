Players showcase exciting format of Ultimate Kho Kho in exhibition match ahead of draft

Ultimate Kho Kho provided franchises with a glimpse into what lies ahead for the indigenous sport in the competition at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on (July 14).

In an exhibition match held on Thursday, Ultimate Kho Kho players displayed their extraordinary skills much to the jubilation of the franchises. Ultimate Kho Kho is a professional Kho-Kho league, promoted by Dabur Group Chairman Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI).

The indigenous sport is preparing for a major transformation and the all-out Kho Kho battle, the latest avatar of the game, electrified the entire stadium.

A total of kho kho 60 players took part in the exhibition match and showcased their exceptional skills during the live demo of the exciting sport.

Six teams to battle it out in Ultimate Kho Kho from August 14

Six teams representing Odisha, Gujarat, Chennai, Mumbai, Telangana, and Rajasthan will participate in the inaugural season of Ultimate Kho Kho from August 14 to September 4. Speaking about the competition, Ultimate Kho Kho CEO Tenzing Niyogi said in a statement:

“Bringing the best talent together to showcase their skills on such a global platform is in itself a big task. However, at Ultimate Kho Kho, we have diligently worked with our partners to identify, nurture, and present them today in front of all our esteemed franchisees. Putting up an exhibition match like this has never been done before.”

The statement continued:

“We are the first to showcase a few gems in front of everyone to preview a thrilling and exciting 21 days ahead, which is set to air next month onwards. As owners get a preview of the season ahead, they will definitely be able to form a balanced team. They will be picking players wisely based on skills, stats, and feedback from coaches during the player drafts scheduled for this afternoon."

Players will be drafted on Thursday evening from a pool of 240 registered players, and each franchise will have to pick a minimum of 20 players from the eligible lot. This draft will begin a new era for the Indian Kho-Kho with a much-needed professional touch.

The official broadcaster of Ultimate Kho Kho, Sony Sports Network, will bring fans the action live. Ultimate Kho Kho will be telecast in Hindi (SonyTEN 3), English (SonyTEN 1), Tamil, and Telugu (SonyTEN 4). Streaming will be available on the SonyLIV.

