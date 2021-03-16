2021 Tokyo Olympics torch relay to start on March 25 in Fukushima

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics organizers have announced that the torch relay will begin on March 25 from the J-Village National Training Centre, in Fukushima. The north-eastern city, from where the process will kickstart, suffered the wrath of the 2011 tsunami and earthquake.

It goes without saying that the hosts are still battling all odds to successfully stage the mega event in the midst of the pandemic, with the Games already postponed by a year.

In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the organizers have thus restricted the number of athletes traveling from Tokyo to Fukushima for the torch relay. The opening ceremony of the relay will also see a smaller number of performers this time around.

The ceremony will be preceded by a performance from a group of residents of the Fukushima prefecture. A children’s choir will also be singing before the main ceremony.

Tokyo Olympics torch relay set to roll across Japan for 121 days

Olympic Flame Handover Ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that was eventually postponed

The torch relay is set to roll across Japan for a span of 121 days, covering 47 prefectures before it reaches the Games center in Tokyo on July 23. The curtain raiser for the torch relay won't be open to the public but will have a live broadcast on the 2021 Tokyo Olympics official channel.

The organizers are hopeful that many fans will be keeping an eye on the internet for the torch relay event, as they strive to ensure the safety of everyone involved in it.

"(We promise to) ensure the safety and security of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay by taking countermeasures to prevent the spread of any infections among spectators, torchbearers, staff, and other relay participants, as well as local residents,” read a statement from the Tokyo Olympics organizers.