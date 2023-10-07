"A moment of immense pride for every Indian" - Twitter reacts to India's 100 medal tally in Asian Games 2023

India scripted history on Saturday with a remarkable achievement of 100 medals in the Asian Games 2023. The country hit the three-figure mark in the medal tally for the very first time in the 19th edition of the Asian Games.

The India women’s kabaddi team bagged their third gold in the continental showpiece with a merest margin of 26-25 against the reinvigorated Chinese Taipei. The gold in Kabaddi was India’s 100th medal at this Asiad on the penultimate day of the Asian Games 2023.

There was already a confirmation of the landmark on Friday itself after the men's and women's kabaddi team and the men’s cricket team qualified for the final of their respective events. But the official numbers were accounted for on Saturday morning after compound archers accounted for four more medals. These included women’s individual gold & bronze followed by men’s individual gold and silver - before the kabaddi team completed a century of medals.

The medal tally will extend further in the day once all the gold medal matches or the final round of a few events are concluded. At the moment, let us look at some of the best reactions to India’s 100-medal tally in the Asian Games.

How India won 100 medals in the Asian Games?

The major chunk of India's medals in the Asian Games have come through Athletics (29) and Shooting (21), which is more than 50 percent of the total count. It doesn't mean the other disciplines have lagged behind but just that these two disciplines have plenty of competition and ultimately the athletes and shooters prospered.

The India archers finished with nine medals in both recurve and compound events, four of which were clinched on the penultimate day in the latter. The disciplines of squash, rowing, boxing, and wrestling returned with five medals each at the quadrennial tournament.

Here's the medal tally count of India across sporting disciplines in the Asian Games 2023 -

Sports Gold Silver Bronze Total Athletics 7 9 6 29 Shooting 6 14 9 22 Archery 5 2 2 9 Boxing 0 1 4 5 Rowing 0 2 3 5 Squash 2 1 2 5 Wrestling 0 0 5 5 Sailing 0 1 2 3 Badminton 0 1 1 2 Equestrian 1 0 1 2 Roller Skating 0 0 2 2 Tennis 1 1 0 2 Bridge 0 1 0 1 Canoe Sprint 0 0 1 1 Cricket 1 0 0 1 Golf 0 1 0 1