Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates, October 7: Compound Archery takes India's medal tally to 99, Kabaddi Women eye gold in final

Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates, October 7: The final day in action for the Indian contingent beckons as they look to officially cross the 100-medal tally and finish on a high. Follow Sportskeeda for Asian Games 2023 live Score updates on October 7.
India 16 - 13 Chinese Taipei
A late review from the Taipei for a defender stepping out of bounds. Feng is the raider and it's 1v5, and she doesn't get a touch. However, Sakshi Kumari went eerily close to the end-lines on the side, and the Taipei coach halts play to review that.