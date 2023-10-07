Create
  • Sports News
  • Sports
  • Asian Games 2023
  • Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates, October 7: Compound Archery takes India's medal tally to 99, Kabaddi Women eye gold in final
Live

Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates, October 7: Compound Archery takes India's medal tally to 99, Kabaddi Women eye gold in final

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedOct 07, 2023 07:34 IST

Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates, October 7: The final day in action for the Indian contingent beckons as they look to officially cross the 100-medal tally and finish on a high. Follow Sportskeeda for Asian Games 2023 live Score updates on October 7.

topic-thumbnail

07:34 (IST)7 OCT 2023

KABADDI (WOMEN) - Gold Medal Match
2nd Half, 20'
India 16 - 13 Chinese Taipei

A late review from the Taipei for a defender stepping out of bounds. Feng is the raider and it's 1v5, and she doesn't get a touch. However, Sakshi Kumari went eerily close to the end-lines on the side, and the Taipei coach halts play to review that.

07:31 (IST)7 OCT 2023

KABADDI (WOMEN) - Gold Medal Match
2nd Half, 19'
India 16 - 13 Chinese Taipei

Oh, quick bonus reduces the deficit to 4 for Taipei. Oh, quick footwork from Yu-Chen Hu, and she just about evades the dash from Ritu Negi to get another raid point. They've started this second half brilliantly!

07:30 (IST)7 OCT 2023

KABADDI (WOMEN) - Gold Medal Match
2nd Half, 17'
India 16 - 11 Chinese Taipei

Oh! Big tackle! Huge tackle that from Pushpa from that left-in position! Dives in with a double ankle hold and the raider has no chance. Pooja follows it up with a great running hand touch on the right corner. India start this 2nd half in fine fashion as Chinese Taipei is down to three.

And the Chinese Taipei were down to three! They capitalize on the Super Tackle situation and bring Pushpa down. Lead down to five now for India.

07:26 (IST)7 OCT 2023

KABADDI (WOMEN) - Gold Medal Match
Half-Time!
India 14 - 9 Chinese Taipei

The Chinese Taipei have really worked India here and have made them deliver their best, and Pooja Hathwala certainly has. The tall raider's 4-point raid has changed the complexion of this game, resulting in India's 5-point lead heading into half-time.

However, for most of the half, the Indian fans have had their hearts in their mouths whenever Feng Hsiu-Chen comes into raid, and that's one of the biggest complements you can pay to a raider or, in this case, to the entire Chinese Taipei team.

India will know that Taipei are very capable of making a comeback and will want to retain control of this match. 15 minutes to go, a 5-point lead in hand. Can India keep their cool and get gold?

07:23 (IST)7 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Men's Individual Gold Medal Match
Ojas (IND)  def.  Abhishek (IND)  148-147

GOLD for Ojas, SILVER for Abhishek! Two archers representing two generations of Indian sport and Abhishek seemingly hands over the reins to his younger opponent.

Ojas and the Indian contingent bow down to Abhishek in a wonderful gesture of respect for a man, who has held the Indian flag on the international stage for so long!

It will be an emotional medal ceremony for him as he picks up his second Asian Games Individual silver. Ojas, meanwhile, continues to take the world of archery by storm! First Gold at the Asiad!

India, meanwhile, touches 99 in the medal tally!

07:22 (IST)7 OCT 2023

KABADDI (WOMEN) - Gold Medal Match
1st Half, 15'
India 14 - 9 Chinese Taipei

That could be a massive moment in the match! Pushpa Rana puts in a decisive block from that left corner position on Feng Hsiu-Chen right on the stroke of half-time, but the TPE raider tries to give her the slip, but the rest of the defense come in at the right time. Phew! What a frantic end to a first half that has kept us on our toes.

07:20 (IST)7 OCT 2023

KABADDI (WOMEN) - Gold Medal Match
1st Half, 14'
India 12 - 9 Chinese Taipei

Was Nidhi Sharma too lax in escaping there? It looked like there was just one defender in the tackle, but as Nidhi stretched for the mid-line, she couldn't quite get across it and the rest of the defense joins in just in time. And the crowd loves that tackle from the Taipei!

07:20 (IST)7 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Men's Individual Gold Medal Match
Abhishek (IND)  117-119  Ojas  (IND)

The first miss of the day for Ojas as the hopes of a perfect 150 come crashing down. Still leads Abhishek — who shot a perfect 10-10-10 in this series — with a two-point margin with only three arrows to go!

07:18 (IST)7 OCT 2023

KABADDI (WOMEN) - Gold Medal Match
1st Half, 13'
India 11 - 8 Chinese Taipei

Sakshi Malik tries to be too aggressive and concedes a point, but Pooja has been simply brilliant today, and that has made the difference for India. Lin-I-Min now gets the touch on Priyanka as the lead reduces to 3.

07:18 (IST)7 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Men's Individual Gold Medal Match
Abhishek (IND)  87-90  Ojas  (IND)

After what looked like a near miss (was judged as a 10 after review) from Ojas, Abhishek fails to capitalise. Hits a poor 8, the first real loose shot in this otherwise high-quality final!

07:15 (IST)7 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Men's Individual Gold Medal Match
Abhishek (IND)  59-60  Ojas  (IND)

Abhishek is the first to blink! After Ojas hits another perfect 10-10-10 round, his senior teammate strays into 9. 

With Ojas shooting first, the pressure was on him, but that will now shift/ Will the stress eventually begin to tell on the Abhishek now, or will he surge from here on out?

07:14 (IST)7 OCT 2023

KABADDI (WOMEN) - Gold Medal Match
1st Half, 11'
India 11 - 6 Chinese Taipei

India strike! They play the waiting game to tackle Lin-I-Min, but no! Ritu Negi steps past the end line and then takes part in the tackle, so a point awarded to the Chinese Taipei.

Oh, Pooja, that is outstanding! What a raid! Three points given, and it's a tremendous escape from India's No. 9. And crucially, Feng is one of those given out. 

Chinese Taipei review the decision, but it's unsuccessful, and India also get the bonus point! It's a 4-point raid.

07:13 (IST)7 OCT 2023

KABADDI (WOMEN) - Gold Medal Match
1st Half, 9'
India 7 - 5 Chinese Taipei

Easy bonus there for the taking for Pooja. India have only five on the mat and India have flattened their defense out against Feng, leading to two empty raids. The next raid will be a Do-or-Die raid, and that'll be a huge moment in the match. India get another bonus point to increase their lead, this time it's Nidhi Sharma.

07:12 (IST)7 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Men's Individual Gold Medal Match
Abhishek (IND)  30-30  Ojas  (IND)

Both Indian hit a perfect 10-10-10 in their opening three to draw level. What a start to this concluding Gold medal match!

07:10 (IST)7 OCT 2023

KABADDI (WOMEN) - Gold Medal Match
1st Half, 7'
India 5 - 5 Chinese Taipei

Pooja has been keeping India in this game so far. Gets another touch on the right corner, this time with the toe touch. Feng Hsiu-Chen confidently claims a touch at the other end, but it isn't given. Lin-I-Min gets the touch on the left cover in the next raid to level scores for Taipei. Nothing to separate the two sides so far!

07:07 (IST)7 OCT 2023

KABADDI (WOMEN) - Gold Medal Match
1st Half, 5'
India 4 - 4 Chinese Taipei

It's Feng again! India needs to keep her quiet if they want to win this match here. She gets the running hand touch on the left corner. Pooja gets an easy touch on the right corner to level the scores. 

07:05 (IST)7 OCT 2023

KABADDI (WOMEN) - Gold Medal Match
1st Half, 2'
India 2 - 3 Chinese Taipei

Pooja opens the scoring for India with a bonus point, and India promptly playing a higher line when Lin I-Min comes into raid. Pushpa Rana picks up a touch point for India, but Feng Hsiu-Chen continues her golden run at this Asian Games!  

She was India's bane in the opening match and she picks up a bonus and two touch points and gets back to the mid-line. It's a Super Raid first up for the Chinese Taipei's star raider!

07:03 (IST)7 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Men's Individual Gold Medal Match
In more action from the archery shooting range, the Indian duo of Pravin Ojas Deotale and Abhishek Verma will slug it out for the Gold and Silver medal in an incredible all-Indian Men's Individual final!

With two sure-shot medal, India's tally is set to hit the 99-mark, but who will have the Gold wrapped around their? With is be the seasoned Abhishek or the rising star and reigning World Champ Ojas? Stay tuned to find out!

07:01 (IST)7 OCT 2023

KABADDI (WOMEN) - Gold Medal Match
India vs Chinese Taipei, Gold Medal Match

Preview (2/2)

India can't and won't take the Chinese Taipei lightly here, as their smart and energetic play enabled them to comfortably get the better of Iran and they should've had India too in the opening match. 

Their bonus point strategy was highly effective against the Indian defense in the group-stage match, and India needs to play a higher line to negate that in this Final. 

The corner defenders should be on their A-game and while Sakshi Kumari has been in good form on the left corner, it's the Indian captain Ritu Negi on the right corner who needs to step up.

Will India win gold? 30 minutes on the mat will decide that! Live action coming right up!

06:55 (IST)7 OCT 2023

KABADDI (WOMEN) - Gold Medal Match
India vs Chinese Taipei, Gold Medal Match

Preview (1/2)

The Indian Women's Kabaddi team will look to go all the way and clinch gold at the 2023 Asian Games as they take on a resurgent Chinese Taipei side in the Final.

India started their Asian Games campaign with a 34-34 tie against the Chinese Taipei, and it was then that everyone noticed how good the TPE side. Both sides have won all their matches post that game, with the Chinese Taipei stunning Iran 35-24 to make the Finals. Meanwhile, India comfortably trounced Nepal 61-17 in the semi-finals in a confidence-boosting win.

06:47 (IST)7 OCT 2023

JU-JITSU
Another loss by submission for an Indian as Kiran Kumar taps out and loses to Mongolia's Kongorzul Bayarmaa in the Round of 16. 

06:41 (IST)7 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Women's Individual Gold Medal Match
Jyothi (IND)  def.  So (KOR)  149-145

A third GOLD for Jyothi! She has been faultless at the 2023 Asian Games competition as she picked a Gold in every competition that she was a part of. What an achievement!

After that shaky start, there was no looking back for the Indian as she shot a perfect arrow each time. What a way to clinch the top prize!

It's medal no. 97 for India and the country's 24th Gold!

06:40 (IST)7 OCT 2023

JU-JITSU
Not the best of starts for the Indians in Ju-Jitsu as Uma Maheshwar Reddy loses to Thailand's Sooknatee Suntra by submission. 

06:39 (IST)7 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Women's Individual Gold Medal Match
Jyothi (IND)  119-116  So (KOR)

With just three arrows to go, Jyothi moved into a three-point lead. Hasn't missed a beat since that first arrow, another 10-10-10!

06:37 (IST)7 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Women's Individual Gold Medal Match
Jyothi (IND)  89-87  So (KOR)

Another perfect 10-10-10 round from the Indian puts that much closer to the Gold! So fires one arrow into the 9 zone to trail by two points.

06:35 (IST)7 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Women's Individual Gold Medal Match
Jyothi (IND)  59-58  So (KOR)

The laser-focused from the Korea never looked like she was going to miss the 10-mark, but an 8 out of the blue put the Jyothi right back in contention! The Indian moves ahead with a perfect 10-10-10!

06:32 (IST)7 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Women's Individual Gold Medal Match
Jyothi (IND)  29-30  So (KOR)

An uncharacteristic start from the Indian, a shaky 8 (later upgraded to 9 during the review), put her under pressure right away. 

While she managed to steady the ship in the next couple of arrows, So barely missed the X ring. 10-10-10 for the Korean!

06:27 (IST)7 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Women's Individual Gold Medal Match
Following Aditi Swami onto the range is compatriot and conqueror at the Asian Games Jyothi Surkeha, who will be gunning for Gold against Korea's So Chaewon!

Can India finish atop the podium and add another Gold to its tally? We shall know soon!

06:23 (IST)7 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Women's Individual Bronze Medal Match
Aditi Swami (IND) 146 - 140 Ratih Fadhly (INA)

ADITI GOPICHAND SWAMI WINS BRONZE! She beats her opponent now and did not squander any part of the early lead that she had taken, but rather only improved on it further! She cruises to a win comfortably! The 17-year old won gold with the team a few days ago and she's followed it up with a bronze medal here. 

06:19 (IST)7 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Women's Individual Bronze Medal Match
Aditi Swami (IND) 117 - 111 Ratih Fadhly (INA)

The Indonesian shoots all 10s but Aditi matches her arrow-for-arrow, having a perfect 10-10-10 series of her own. Aditi's shots were even closer to the centre than Ratih's! Shows how dominant she's been! One last series to go now. 

06:17 (IST)7 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Women's Individual Bronze Medal Match
Aditi Swami (IND) 87 - 81 Ratih Fadhly (INA)

Aditi maintains her five-point lead, but rather extends it to six points. With two series to go, she just needs to hold her nerves here as she looks all set to win the bronze.

06:15 (IST)7 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Women's Individual Bronze Medal Match
Aditi Swami (IND) 58- 53 Ratih Fadhly (INA)

Aditi has a comfortable lead now! The Indonesian's shots fetch her 8 on two occasions while Aditi's 9-10-10 series gives her a healthy five point lead in this contest. 

06:13 (IST)7 OCT 2023

ARCHERY - Compound Women's Individual Bronze Medal Match
Aditi Swami (IND) 29 - 27 Ratih Fadhly (INA)

A 10-10-9 series from Aditi to start off proceedings while the Indonesian is yet to score a 10. She makes three shots of 9 and it is Aditi who is definitely looking the calmer and more accurate of the two. 

06:05 (IST)7 OCT 2023

So sit back, relax Nand enjoy as we take you through what promises to be an enthralling day ahead!

06:05 (IST)7 OCT 2023

We have plenty in store today, including individual finals for Archery, kabaddi finals, women's hockey finals and of course the badminton final!

06:05 (IST)7 OCT 2023

Hockey stole the show, with India completing a convincing 5-1 win over Japan in the final to clinch the Gold medal.

06:05 (IST)7 OCT 2023

While HS Prannoy lost his semifinal match and had to be content with a bronze medal, the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty cruised to the final on the back of a stupendous performance. 

06:05 (IST)7 OCT 2023

Recurve Archery, which is not one of India's strengths, fetched two medals. The Men's Bridge team went down fighting in the final to finish with a Silver.

06:05 (IST)7 OCT 2023

Day 13 was a rewarding day for India, with a lot to write home about for the Indian contingent. Team India is all set to officially breach the 100-medal mark in the tally today and yesterday set it all up beautifully! 

06:05 (IST)7 OCT 2023

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of Day 14 of Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China! 
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online