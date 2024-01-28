"Age is just a number" - Social media abuzz as Rohan Bopanna makes history at Australian Open as the Oldest Grand Slam Winner

In what marked a truly remarkable sporting feat, Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matt Ebden made history by winning the Australian Open 2024 Men's Doubles championship. Bopanna, aged 43, broke records as the oldest-ever Grand Slam winner, proving that age is indeed just a number.

Their momentous victory came against the Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, with Bopanna and Ebden dominating the court to claim a decisive 7-6(0), 7-5 triumph. The match, lasting over 1 hour and 39 minutes, illustrated the duo's relentless determination and teamwork.

Following their remarkable win, accolades poured in from across the globe, with Indian political leaders, celebrities, and sports icons taking to X (formerly Twitter) to laud Rohan Bopanna's historic achievement.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Bopanna's historic victory at the Australian Open 2024 doubles championship, lauding his resilience and determination on the court:

Expand Tweet

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar commended Bopanna's remarkable triumph:

Expand Tweet

Here's what Sports Minister Anurag Thakur posted:

Expand Tweet

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra applauded his phenomenal win at the Australian Open 2024:

Expand Tweet

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated on his sensational victory:

Expand Tweet

Here's what some of the cricketing icons had to say about Rohan Bopanna's remarkable victory:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra extended his congratulations to Rohan for his historic win:

Expand Tweet

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle praised:

Expand Tweet

Rohan Bopanna clinches double delight at Australian Open after World No. 1 ranking

Rohan Bopanna, who recently ascended to the World No. 1 spot after his semifinal triumph, has now secured a double delight by winning the Australian Open 2024 Men's Doubles Championship.

In their journey to the final, Bopanna and his Australian partner Matt Ebden triumphed over Zhang Zhizhen and Tomas Machac, securing a hard-fought victory with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10-7) in a thrilling match that lasted just over two hours on Thursday, January 25.

Celebrating his journey from strength to strength, fans laud his unwavering commitment and undeniable prowess on the court, cementing his status as one of India's most celebrated athletes of older age.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet