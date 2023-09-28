Asian Games 2023 Day 6: India Schedule Today, Match List on September 29

India won three medals on Day 5 at the Asian Games 2023, including one medal each in Shooting (Gold), Wushu (Silver) and Equestrian (Bronze). The Indian players are set to take the field on Friday, September 29 once again with a minimum of six medals on offer.

India have a chance to compete in more medal events if they manage to put on a show in the earlier rounds of the competition. They will compete across 12 sports on the sixth day of the Asian Games 2023. These include Handball, Basketball, Esports, Golf, Athletics, Badminton, Tennis, Table Tennis, Boxing, Cycling, Hockey and 3x3 Basketball.

India currently have 30 medals to their name and will look to add more medals to their Asian Games 2023 tally on Friday.

Asian Games 2023: India Schedule & Timings in IST (September 29) - Day 6

GOLF

4:00 AM: Women's Individual Round 2 - Aditi Ashok, Sharath Urs & Avani Prashanth

4:00 AM: Men's Individual Round 2 - Anirban Lahiri, Shiv Chawrasi, Khalin Joshi & Shubhankar Sharma

ESPORTS

11:30 AM: DOTA2 Group A (Match 1) - India vs Kyrgyzstan

12:30 PM: DOTA2 Group A (Match 2) - India vs Philippines

HANDBALL

3:30 PM: Women's Preliminary Round Group B - India vs Republic's Republic of China

BASKETBALL

5:30 PM: Women's Preliminary Round Group A - Mongolia vs India

ATHLETICS

4:30 AM: Men's 20km Race Walk Final - Vikash Singh & Sandeep Kumar

4:30 AM: Women's 20km Race Walk Final - Priyanka

4:30 PM: Women's 400m Round 1 (Heat 1) - Aishwarya Kailash Mishra

4:40 PM: Women's Hammer Throw Final - Tanya Chaudhary & Kumari Rachna

4:46 PM: Women's 400m Round 1 (Heat 3) - Himanshi Malik

4:55 PM: Men's 400m Round 1 (Heat 1) - Muhammed Anas Yahya

5:03 PM: Men's 400m Round 1 (Heat 2) - Muhammed Ajmal

6:15 PM: Women's Shot Put Final - Kiran Baliyan & Manpreet Kaur

3x3 BASEKTBALL

5:20 PM: Men's Round Robin Pool C - India vs China

TENNIS

7:30 AM: Men's Doubles Final - Chinese Taipei vs India

Not before 12:00 PM: Mixed Doubles Semi-final (Match 2) - Chinese Taipei vs India

BADMINTON

6:30 AM: Women's Team Quarter-final - India vs Thailand

2:30 PM: Men's Team Quarter-final - India vs Nepal

SWIMMING

Post 7:30 AM: Women's 50m Buttergly (Heat 2) - Nina Venkatesh

8:04 AM: Women's 800m Freestyle (Slow Heat 2) - Vritti Agarwal

8:18 AM: Men's 200m Backstroke (Heat 1) - Advait Page

Post 8:18 AM: Men's 200m Backstroke (Heat 3) - Srihari Nataraj

Post 8:32 AM: Men's 400m Freestyle (Heat 4) - Aryan Nehra & Kushagra Rawat

Post 8:59 AM: Men's 200m Butterfly (Heat 2) - Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda

Post 8:59 AM: Men's 200m Butterfly (Heat 3) - Sajan Prakash

9:13 AM: Women's 4x100m Medley Relay (Heat 1) - India

TABLE TENNIS

8:15 AM: Women's Singles (Round of 16) - Manika Batra (India) vs Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand)

9:00 AM: Men's Doubles (Round of 16) - Manush Utpalbhai Shah/Manav Vikash Thakkar (India) vs Yew En Koen Pang/Izaac Quek (Singapore)

9:35 AM: Men's Doubles (Round of 16) - Sharath Kamal Achanta/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (India) vs Chuqin Wang/Zhendong Fan (China)

1:30 PM: Women's Doubles (Round of 16) - Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale (India) vs Miwa Harimoto/Miyuu Kihara (Japan)

2:05 PM: Women's Doubles (Round of 16) - Ayhika Mukherjee/Sutirtha Mukherjee (India) vs Wanwisa Aueawiriyayothin/Jinnipa Sawettabut (Thailand)

2:40 PM: Men's Singles (Round of 16) - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (India) vs Chuqin India (China)

3:25 PM: Men's Singles (Round of 16) - Sharath Kamal Achanta (India) vs Chih-Yuan Chunag (Chinese Taipei)

BOXING

12:00 PM: Women's 54-57kg Preliminaries (Round of 16) - Zichun Xu (China) vs Parveen (India)

1:45 PM: Men's 71-80kg Preliminaries (Round of 16) - Omurbek Bekzhigit Uulu (Kyrgyzstan) vs Lakshya Chahar (India)

4:45 PM: Women's 45-50kg Quarter-Final - Hanan Nassar (Jordan) vs Nikhat Zareen (India)

CYCLING TRACK

12:06 PM: Men's Keirin First Round (Heat 2) - David Beckham

12:12 PM: Men's Keirin First Round (Heat 3) - Esow

4:14 PM: Men's Madison Final - India (Niraj Kumar & Hrashveer Singh Sekhon)

HOCKEY

4:00 PM: Preliminary Women's Pool A - Malaysia vs India