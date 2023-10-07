Asian Games 2023 India Medal Winners: Complete list of medal winners on Day 14, October 7

India won 12 medals (6 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze) on Day 14 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Saturday, October 7.

India started the day with as many as four medals in archery. Aditi Gopichand Swami won the bronze medal in the women’s compound event in archery. Thereafter, Jyothi Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale clinched the gold and silver medals in the women’s individual and men’s compound events.

Thereafter, it was the turn of the women’s kabaddi team to win the gold medal after beating Taiwan 26-25 in a thrilling final on Saturday.

The Indian cricket team, captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, won the gold medal after their final against Gulbadin Naib’s Afghanistan was called off due to rain. After being put in to bat first, the Afghans scored 112/5 before rain interrupted proceedings once and for all. Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed and Ravi Bishnoi picked up one wicket apiece.

The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the gold medal in badminton men’s doubles after beating South Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho, respectively. The Indian men’s kabaddi team clinched the gold medal after beating Iran 33-29 in the final.

The Indian women’s hockey team won the bronze medal after beating Japan 2-1. Deepika gave India the lead in the fifth minute. Then with the scorecard reading 1-1, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam scored in the 50th minute to secure victory for her team.

Deepak Punia won silver in the 86kg men’s freestyle event in wrestling. The Indian men’s and women’s teams also won silver medals.

India finished their campaign with 107 medals (28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze). Earlier, India went past their previous highest medal tally of 70, which they achieved in the Jakarta Asian Games.

List of all winners on Day 14 of Asian Games 2023

Sport Event Participants Medal Archery Women’s compound Aditi Gopichand Swami Bronze Archery Women’s individual Jyothi Vennam Gold Archery Men’s compound Ojas Pravin Gold Archery Men’s Compound Abhishek Verma Silver Kabaddi Women’s event India Gold Cricket Men’s event India Gold Badminton Men’s doubles Satwik and Chirag Gold Kabaddi Men’s event India Gold Hockey Women’s event India Bronze Wrestling 86kg men’s freestyle Deepak Punia Silver Chess Men’s event India Silver Chess Women’s event India Silver