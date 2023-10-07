Asian Games 2023 India Medal Winners: Complete list of medal winners on Day 14, October 7

Sports
By SportzConnect
Modified Oct 07, 2023 21:38 IST
India women
India women's hockey team. Courtesy: Twitter

India won 12 medals (6 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze) on Day 14 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Saturday, October 7.

India started the day with as many as four medals in archery. Aditi Gopichand Swami won the bronze medal in the women’s compound event in archery. Thereafter, Jyothi Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale clinched the gold and silver medals in the women’s individual and men’s compound events.

Thereafter, it was the turn of the women’s kabaddi team to win the gold medal after beating Taiwan 26-25 in a thrilling final on Saturday.

The Indian cricket team, captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, won the gold medal after their final against Gulbadin Naib’s Afghanistan was called off due to rain. After being put in to bat first, the Afghans scored 112/5 before rain interrupted proceedings once and for all. Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed and Ravi Bishnoi picked up one wicket apiece.

The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the gold medal in badminton men’s doubles after beating South Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho, respectively. The Indian men’s kabaddi team clinched the gold medal after beating Iran 33-29 in the final.

The Indian women’s hockey team won the bronze medal after beating Japan 2-1. Deepika gave India the lead in the fifth minute. Then with the scorecard reading 1-1, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam scored in the 50th minute to secure victory for her team.

Deepak Punia won silver in the 86kg men’s freestyle event in wrestling. The Indian men’s and women’s teams also won silver medals.

India finished their campaign with 107 medals (28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze). Earlier, India went past their previous highest medal tally of 70, which they achieved in the Jakarta Asian Games.

List of all winners on Day 14 of Asian Games 2023

Sport

Event

Participants

Medal

Archery

Women’s

compound

Aditi

Gopichand Swami

Bronze

Archery

Women’s individual

Jyothi Vennam

Gold

Archery

Men’s

compound

Ojas

Pravin

Gold

Archery

Men’s Compound

Abhishek

Verma

Silver

Kabaddi

Women’s

event

India

Gold

Cricket

Men’s

event

India

Gold

Badminton

Men’s

doubles

Satwik

and Chirag

Gold

Kabaddi

Men’s

event

India

Gold

Hockey

Women’s

event

India

Bronze

Wrestling

86kg

men’s freestyle

Deepak

Punia

Silver

Chess

Men’s

event

India

Silver

Chess

Women’s

event

India

Silver

