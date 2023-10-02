Asian Games 2023 India Medal Winners: Complete list of medal winners on Day 8, October 1 

India had a spectacular day in the Asian Games on Sunday, October 1, winning as many as 15 medals. India started the day after Aditi Ashok won a silver in the women’s individual event in golf. Although she missed out on a gold, the 25-year-old from Bangalore became the first Indian woman to win a medal in golf in the history of the Asian Games.

India extended their tally to 22 in shooting after they won three more medals in the event on Sunday. The trio of Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, and Prithviraj Tondaiman won gold in the men’s trap team event. Later in the day, Chenai also clinched the bronze medal in the individual event.

Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, and Rajeshwari Kumar helped India win the silver medal in the women’s trap team event. Manisha also advanced to the individual final where she finished last.

India won nine medals in athletics on Sunday. Avinash Sable and Tajinderpal Singh Toor won gold medals in the men’s 3000m steeplechase and men’s shot put respectively. Harmilan Bains, Ajay Kumar, and Murali Sreeshankar clinched the silver medal in women’s 1500m race, men’s 1500m race, and men’s long jump respectively.

Jinson Johnson, Nandini Agasara, and Seema Punia won the bronze medal in the men’s 1500m race, women’s heptathlon, and women’s discus throw respectively.

Nikhat Zareen tried her heart out but lost the quarter-final to finish with the bronze medal in the women’s 50kg event. In boxing, India’s Parveen Hooda assured herself a medal in the women’s 54-57kg category and booked a berth in the Paris Olympics.

The Indian men’s badminton team finished with silver after losing to hosts China 2-3. Lakshya Sen won the first set, and the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty carried the momentum forward to extend the lead to 2-0. But Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Pratheek, Dhruv Kapila, and Mithun Manjunath lost their respective sets in the final hurdle, thereby letting China make a comeback and win the gold.

List of all winners on Day 8 of Asian Games 2023

Sport Event Participants Medal Golf Women’s individual Aditi Ashok Silver Shooting Women’s trap team Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumar Silver Shooting Men’s trap team Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Prithviraj Tondaiman Gold Shooting Men’s trap individual Kynan Chenai Bronze Boxing Women’s 50kg Nikhat Zareen Bronze Athletics Men’s 3000m steeplechase Avinash Sable Gold Athletics Men’s shot put Tajinderpal Singh Toor Gold Athletics Women’s 1500m race Harmilan Bains Silver Athletics Men’s 1500m race Ajay Kumar Silver Athletics Men’s 1500m race Jinson Johnson Bronze Athletics Men’s long jump Murali Sreeshankar Silver Athletics Women’s heptathlon Nandini Agasara Bronze Athletics Women’s discus throw Seema Punia Bronze Athletics Women’s 100m hurdles Jyothi Yarraji Silver Badminton Men’s team Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Pratheek, Dhruv Kapila, Mithun Manjunath Silver