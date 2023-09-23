Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony: All you need to know - Where to Watch, Live Streaming

The excitement is building as the 19th edition of the Asian Games kicks off with a spectacular opening ceremony on Saturday.

The Asian Games 2023, taking place in Hangzhou, China, promises to be a grand celebration of sports, culture and technology. Here's everything you need to know about the opening ceremony – from where to watch it live, venue and time.

Where to watch

For those eager to witness the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony live, there are multiple options:

The event will be available for live streaming in India on SonyLiv, you can also watch it on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, as well as Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels.

Asian Games 2023: Venue and time

The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, also known as the Big Lotus, will serve as the breathtaking backdrop for the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony.

This state-of-the-art venue, originally built as a football stadium in 2018, boasts a seating capacity of up to 80,000 spectators. The opening ceremony kicks off at 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), which is 8 pm local time in Hangzhou.

These Asian Games will witness India's largest-ever contingent, with a staggering 921 members, including 655 athletes and 260 coaches and support staff. The pride of India, men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, and world champion boxer Lovlina Borgohain will lead the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony, carrying the national flag.

The opening ceremony is set to be divided into three captivating components: the artistic program, athlete parade featuring all participating nations and the ceremonial lighting of the flame. This multifaceted event will blend cutting-edge technology with rich cultural elements.

The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium

The Asian Games 2023 is also set to redefine the torch lighting ceremony. In a departure from tradition, the method of lighting the torch has been revealed in advance.

Millions of "digital torchbearers." who registered online, will come together to form a stunning "digital human" figure. This digital representation, with torches in hand, will symbolically ignite the main torch tower, showcasing the harmonious fusion of technology and reality.

The Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony promises to be an awe-inspiring blend of tradition and innovation, culture and technology. It marks the beginning of 16 days filled with sporting action, featuring athletes from across Asia participating in 61 disciplines across 40 sports.