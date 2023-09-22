Asian Games 2023, September 21 Results: Women in Blue qualify for cricket semifinals, India men's football team beats Bangladesh

September 21 (Thursday) was an eventful day for the Indian athletes at Asian Games 2023.

The Indian women's cricket team made their debut at the continental meet. Playing under the captaincy of Smriti Mandhana, India Women scored 173/2 in 15 overs against Malaysia Women.

In reply, Malaysia Women were 1/0 after 0.2 overs when rain interrupted the proceedings. India Women progressed to the semifinals because of their higher seeding.

Elsewhere, India's men's and women's football teams were in action yesterday as well. The Indian team defeated Bangladesh 1-0 in the men's football group-stage match and will take on Myanmar in their final group-stage game. Meanwhile, in women's football, India lost to the higher-ranked Chinese Taipei side by 1-2.

In the Men's Quadruple Sculls - Repechage round of rowing, the Indian team finished first, which helped them qualify for Final A. Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finished at the top of Men's Lightweight Double Sculls in the Repechage Round and also qualified for the Final A.

Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh finished at the top in Men's Double Sculls Repechage round of Asian Games 2023

The duo of Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh finished first in the Men's Double Sculls Repechage round, which helped them secure a berth in the Final A. In Women's Light Weight Double Sculls, the Indian team finished fourth in the Repechage round, thereby qualifying for the Final B.

In sailing, Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu attained the eighth position in Men's Windsurfing - iQFoil - Race 01 with eight race points. In the Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 01, the Indian team finished eighth with eight race points.

Meanwhile, in the Men's Windsurfing - iQFoil, the Indian side attained the fifth, sixth, and eighth positions in Race 02, 03 and 04, respectively.

As far as the Asian Games 2023 results for Mixed Dinghy-470 are concerned, India finished fifth in Race 01 and fourth in Race 02. In the Girls Dinghy event of Asian Games 2023, India finished third in Race 01 and Race 02. Whereas in Boys Dinghy - ILCA4, the Indian team was fifth and sixth in Race 01 and Race 02.