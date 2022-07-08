Commonwealth Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra likely to be India's flagbearer 

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist and javelin ace Neeraj Chopra could be India's flagbearer at the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022. The event will be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

However, Chopra's role is yet to be confirmed as the javelin throw event falls in the second half of the Commonwealth Games schedule. The javelin throw qualification event is on August 5 and the final is on August 7.

Read: India at CWG 2022: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022 (Updated)

According to reports, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) may shortlist Neeraj Chopra to lead the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of CWG 2022 on July 28. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) secretary-general Rajeev Mehta told PTI.

"The flagbearer may be Neeraj Chopra. We will check his availability for the opening ceremony."

This would be the second time Neeraj Chopra will be India's flagbearer in a flagship event. The versatile athlete was India's flagbearer at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Neeraj Chopra won India's first individual gold medal in athletics at the Olympics. He also became the second individual athlete, after Abhinav Bindra, to win a gold medal at the Olympics.

Indian officials named for Commonwealth Games 2022

Cycling Federation of India chairman and IOA joint secretary Onkar Singh will be India's Chef de Mission at the Commonwealth Games. Rajesh Bhandari, Anil Dhupar and Prashant Kushwaha will assist Singh as general managers.

The IOA announced a cash prize for Indian athletes winning medals at the Commonwealth Games. Athletes who win the gold medal will be awarded a cash prize of ₹20 lakhs while the silver medalists will be awarded ₹10 lakhs. The bronze medal winners will take home an incentive of ₹7.50 lakhs.

The Indian contingent will be hoping to better their 2018 CWG record. India won 66 medals, including 26 gold medals, in the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games in Australia. This helped India finish third, behind powerhouses Australia and England.

Also read: CWG 2022: Sports psychologists explain how mental training can help Indian athletes perform well at big-ticket events

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far