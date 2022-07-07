Rs. 20 lakh prize money for Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medalists, official kit unveiled at send-off ceremony

Indian athletes winning medals at the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 will receive an extra cash boost as prize money. Athletes who win the gold medal will be awarded a cash prize of ₹20 lakhs while the silver medalists will be awarded ₹10 lakhs. The bronze medal winners will take home an incentive of ₹7.50 lakhs.

The incentives were announced by Mr. Rajeev Mehta, the secretary-general of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), at the official send-off ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Indian team's official kit for the Commonwealth Games 2022 was also unveiled.

Tokyo Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia, PR Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Lovlina Borgohain were present at the ceremony among the 215-strong Indian squad for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Prominent athletes like Sakshi Malik, sprint stars Dutee Chand and Hima Das, Asian Boxing Championships gold medalist Shiva Thapa, boxer Amit Panghal, and paddler Reeth Rishya, were also present.

Some members of the squad are either already in the United Kingdom for acclimatization, training or competition or are engaged in professional assignments around the world. These athletes will reach Birmingham directly.

India out to better previous performance at Commonwealth Games

India won 66 medals, including 26 gold medals, in the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games in Australia. This helped India finish third, behind powerhouses Australia and England.

Twenty-five of the 26 gold medals were won by athletes in badminton, boxing, shooting, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling.

The Indian contingent will hope to win a medal in women’s cricket, which has been included in the upcoming edition of the CWG.

Indian squads in sports like badminton, boxing, hockey, weightlifting and wrestling are also considerably stronger than previous years.

I am confident that all our athletes will make India proud: Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports

The chief guest for the occasion was Mr. Anurag Thakur, the Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS).

Other key dignitaries present were Mr. Nisith Pramanik, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and MYAS, Mr. Sandeep Pradhan, the director-general of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Mr. Anil Khanna, the acting president of the Indian Olympic Association.

Anurag Thakur talked about how Indian athletes have reached a higher level globally. He cited the example of India's display at last year’s Tokyo Olympic Games, which was India's best-ever performance. He also highlighted India's historic Thomas Cup win. Speaking at the ceremony, Thakur said:

"The Indian CWG squad is definitely our best and strongest ever and I am confident that all our athletes will make India proud on a global stage yet again, the number of medals they win notwithstanding. We are all proud of them and the whole country will be behind them, whether in victory or in defeat. We wish you all the very best.

The IOA has roped in JSW Inspire as the Principal Sponsor of the Indian CWG squad while Adidas are the official performance footwear partners.

