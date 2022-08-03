Commonwealth Games Medals Tally 2022 - Updated [August 3]

Australia continue to hold the top spot in the Commonwealth Games Medals Tally 2022 with 110 medals, including 42 golds. The Aussies have been quite dominant across multiple sports in Birmingham over the last few days.

Hosts England have not been able to overtake Australia in the Commonwealth Games Medals Tally 2022. The English athletes have won 35 gold medals, 34 silver medals and 24 bronze medals thus far.

New Zealand and Canada are the other two nations to have won more than 10 gold medals at the Commonwealth Games this year. While New Zealand are third with 14 golds, Canada are a spot behind them with 12 gold medals to their name.

India's Commonwealth Games medals tally 2022

India are sixth on the overall medal tally right now with five golds, five silvers and five bronze medals. Lovepreet Singh won a bronze medal today for India by finishing third in the men's 109kg weightlifting category.

India have not won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 6 thus far. Apart from Lovepreet Singh, Saurav Ghosal contributed to the medal tally today by winning the nation's first Commonwealth Games singles medal in squash.

Ghosal defeated defending champion James Willstrop 3-0 to clinch his first bronze medal in the men's singles squash competition at the Commonwealth Games.

Saurav Ghosal celebrates his win at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham (Image: Getty)

South Africa are fifth right now with six gold medals, five silver medals and seven bronze medals.

Scotland, Wales, Malaysia and Nigeria are the other nations in the Top 10. A total of 16 nations have won at least one gold medal thus far in Birmingham.

