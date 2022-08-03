CWG 2022: Indian weightlifter Lovepreet Singh wins bronze medal in men's 109 kg final 

fli

Indian weightlifter Lovepreet Singh clinched a bronze medal after some effortless lifting in the men's 109 kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on August 3.

Cameroon's Junior Periclex Ngadja Nyabeyeu bagged the gold medal after lifting a total weight of 361 kg (snatch 160 kg+ clean and jerk 201 kg) while Samoa's Jack Hitila Opeloge finished second after lifting a combined weight of 358 kg (snatch 164 kg+ clean and jerk 194 kg).

Singh lifted a total of 355 kg (snatch 163 kg + clean and jerk 192 kg) to extend India's medal streak to fourteen overall and ninth medal in weightlifting. The nation have already won three gold, three silver and three bronze medals so far.

Loverpreet kickstarted his snatch event with a lift of 157 kg. He then went on to successfully lift 161 kg and 163 kg, respectively, in his second and third attempts, finishing second after the snatch round.

Singh then lifted 185 kg in his first clean and jerk attempt. He followed it up with flawless lifting in the second and third attempts of 189 kg and 192 kg to accumulate a total of 355 kg to finish third.

With all six successful attempts, not only did Lovepreet win bronze for the nation, but he shattered three national records each in snatch (163 kg), clean and jerk (192 kg) and overall 355 kg in his first major outing.

CWG 2022: Indian Weightlifting upcoming fixtures

WEIGHTLIFTING

TIME (IST) CATEGORY ATHLETES IN ACTION 6.30 PM WOMEN'S 87+ KG FINALS PURNIMA PANDEY 11.00 PM MEN'S 109+ KG FINALS GURDEEP SINGH

Where to watch India matches in Commonwealth Games & Live Streaming details

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for CWG 2022 in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

