Gujarat Giants register second consecutive win in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, edge Odisha Juggernauts in thriller

Gujarat Giants beat the Odisha Juggernauts by five points to jump to the second position on the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 standings on August 16. The Giants registered their second win in two matches, taking their tally to six points.

The Odisha Juggernauts are third in the table with three points from two matches. After winning their first match against the Chennai Quick Guns last night (August 15), Odisha suffered a 49-54 defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Giants earlier tonight.

Gujarat skipper Ranjan Shetty won the toss and decided to defend first against the Odisha Juggernauts. When the Ultimate Kho Kho organizers posted a pre-match poll asking the fans about who would win the match, the majority voted for Odisha but Gujarat proved them wrong.

Suyash Gargate had a four-pointer dream run in the first turn to ensure that the Giants earned four points. Odisha's attackers scored 23 points in the first seven minutes as they ended with a 23-4 lead at the end of the first turn.

Gujarat bounced back in their first turn. Their attackers scored 22 points and conceded only two points to Odisha, ensuring they had a one-point lead heading into half time.

Gujarat Giants' attackers brought their 'A' game to the table in the second half

Gujarat's defenders failed to complete a single dream run in the second turn. Odisha scored 24 points while attacking as the scoreboard read 26-49 in the favor of the Juggernauts before the final turn of the match.

The Giants had to score at least 23 points to tie the match but managed to score a whopping 28 points without conceding even a single point. Gujarat won the match by five points in the end. Their next match is against Mumbai Khiladis tomorrow (August 17).

Edited by Ritwik Kumar