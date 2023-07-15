India names 7-member golf team for Asian Games 2023

The Indian golf officials have unveiled the squad for the forthcoming Asian Games, all set to take place in Hangzhou, China. The esteemed competition will be played between September 23 and October 8, 2023 and the Indian contingent is ready to showcase their skilled performances.

Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, and Aditi Ashok are leading the charge as they secured direct entries into the squad based on their impressive world rankings.

The two young golfers, Avani Prashanth and Pranavi Urs will be joining Aditi in the women's team. Both of them secured their places in the squad after proving their mettle in the trials that took place in Kolkata earlier this year. Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar earned fourth and fifth ranks respectively in the trials, and missed out on selection.

A seasoned veteran of this sport, Anirban Lahiri, will bring a wealth of experience to the side. He has appeared for India on various occasions on the international stage including the Olympics. Lahiri's inclusion in the Indian squad for the upcoming tournament adds a reliable presence to the squad.

PGTI @pgtofindia All set to shine at the Asiad! Khalin Joshi, SSP Chawrasia, Pranavi Urs and the teenage prodigy Avani Prashanth joined automatic qualifiers Shubhankar Sharma, Anirban Lahiri and Aditi Ashok to create a power packed Indian lineup for the Asian Games 2022!

On the other hand, Shubhankar Sharma who represented his nation on the European tour with unmatched performances, will also be a valuable addition to the team.

To complete the men's team, the names of Khalin Joshi and SSP Chawrasia have been added. The duo topped the trials back in April this year.

It is safe to say that with such an incredible line-up including Lahiri, Sharma, Joshi, and Chawrasia, the lookouts can expect formidable performances from Team India.

Let's have a closer look at the seven-member team:

Men Women Anirban Lahiri Aditi Ashok Shubhankar Sharma Pranavi Urs Khalin Joshi Avani Prashanth SSP Chawrasia

It is pertinent to mention that India has earned six gold medals in individual team events since golf marked its maiden appearance in the Asian Games in 1982. Surprisingly, no medal has been won by women golfers.

The upcoming Asian Games is poised to provide a chance for women golfers to prove their worth, adding to team India's medal tally.