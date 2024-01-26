Indian sports fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to the country

The nation is celebrating its 75th Republic Day and the Indian sports fraternity also extended their heartfelt wishes to the nation on the special occasion. Several Indian athletes took it to X (formerly Twitter) to wish the country.

India's star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Happy Republic Day to all of you. Jai Hind."

Expand Tweet

Badminton player PV Sindhu also took to social media to extend her Republic Day wishes. Her tweet read:

"Happy 75th Republic Day! Today is the anniversary of India’s constitution coming into force, shaping a sovereign, secular, socialist, and democratic nation. I’ve had the privilege of representing this incredible nation and seeing its flag fly high, hoping I can continue doing the same for many years."

Expand Tweet

The other players who extended their wishes on the occasion of Republic Day include former tennis player Sania Mirza, para archer Sheetal Devi, fencer Bhavani Devi, and badminton player Prannoy HS among many others.

Sania Mirza wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Always an honour to represent our nation."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha also wished the Indian citizens on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

Expand Tweet

Indian national football team's head coach Igor Stimac also took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend his wishes to the nation on Republic Day. The Croatian head coach wrote:

"Happy 75th Republic Day, India"

Expand Tweet

Cricketers took to social media to extend their Republic Day wishes to the nation

Cricketers Rishab Pant, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Mayank Agarwal, and Surya Kumar Yadav were among the athletes who took to social media to extend their wishes on Republic Day.

India and Mumbai Indians cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav wrote:

"An unexplainable feeling! Wishing you all a very happy Republic Day! So proud to be an Indian."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other posts from Indian cricketers:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet