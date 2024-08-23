Indian Sports Schedule for 24th August 2024: Complete list of matches, timings in IST, and Indians in action ft. Harmeet Desai & Gukesh D

A lot of Indian sportspersons will be in action on Saturday, August 24, with multiple sports set to be a part of the action. From Ishant Sharma in the Delhi Premier League to Gukesh D and Praggnanandhaa R in the Sinquefield Cup 2024, it’s going to be interesting.

Furthermore, four teams are set to compete in the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 season. Additionally, three different chess tournaments are taking place. Moreover, multiple Indian wrestlers are participating in the U17 World Wrestling Championships.

That said, let’s delve into the details of the full Indian sports schedule on Saturday.

Full Indian Sports Schedule for August 24 with match timings in IST

Cricket

Delhi Premier League 2024 (watch live on JioCinema and Sports18 Network)

North Delhi Strikers vs Purana Delhi 6, 2:00 PM IST

West Delhi Lions vs Central Delhi Kings, 7:00 PM IST

2024 Maharaja T20 Trophy (watch live on FanCode and Star Sports)

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors, 3:00 PM IST

Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers, 7:00 PM IST

Assam Men’s T20 (watch live on FanCode)

Gauhati Town Club vs Legend Sporting Club, 8:30 AM IST

Bud Cricket Club vs Sath Gaon Club, 1:00 PM IST

Table Tennis

Ultimate Table Tennis

Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT, 5:00 PM IST

Goa Challengers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, 7:30 PM IST

Chess

61st National Chess Championship 2024 Round 8, 3:30 PM IST onwards

Key Players – GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly and GM Abhijeet Gupta (India)

Total Players – 150

FIDE Women’s Grand Prix 2024-2025

Bibisara Assaubayeva vs Vaishali Rameshbabu, Round 9, 4:30 PM IST onwards

Sinquefield Cup 2024

R Praggnanandhaa vs Wesley So

Nodirbek Abdusattorov vs. Gukesh D

Tennis

Winston-Salem Open 2024 (watch live on Tennis TV)

Men’s Doubles - Dhakshineswar Suresh - Luca Pow vs Nathaniel Lammons - Jackson Withrow, 5:20 AM IST

Football

Calcutta Football League 2024 (watch live on Zee5)

Kalighat SL vs George Telegrapher, 3:00 PM IST

East Bengal 2 vs Peerless, 3:00 PM IST

Wrestling

UWW U-17 World Wrestling Championships

Men's Freestyle Wrestling - 48 kg, 55 kg, 65 kg, 80 kg, 110 kg repechage rounds, 2:00 PM

Men's Freestyle Wrestling 45 kg, 51 kg, 60 kg, 71 kg, 92 kg Qualification Rounds, 5:00 PM

Men's Freestyle Wrestling 45 kg, 51 kg, 60 kg, 71 kg, 92 kg, Semi-Finals, 8:45 PM

Men's Freestyle Wrestling 48 kg, 55 kg, 65 kg, 80 kg, 110 kg, Finals, 9:30 PM

Squash

2nd Garware Club House All India Squash Championship, Mumbai, 9:30 AM IST onwards

