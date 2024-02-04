Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? Latest on LA Clippers 6x NBA All-Star's status vs Miami Heat (February 4)

Kawhi Leonard has been the central piece of the LA Clippers since he came to the team back in 2019. His health is critical to the team's success as they are still seeking their first championship in franchise history. Up next on their schedule are the NBA Eastern Conference champions Miami Heat on February 4 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The LA Clippers have risen to the NBA Western Conference standings as they are third behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder. They own a record of 32-15 and have won back-to-back games since losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 29.

For those who want to catch the action, the game between the LA Clippers and Miami Heat tips off at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Bally Sports Sun and KTLA are the official television partners and they both share their broadcast feeds on NBA League Pass for those who prefer to watch via online live streaming.

Kawhi Leonard Injury Update

According to the recent injury report of the LA Clippers, Mousa Diabate and Ivica Zubac are expected to miss the game against the Miami Heat. Kawhi Leonard is healthy and available to play.

This 2023-24 season has been one of the healthiest for Kawhi Leonard and he has missed only four games so far. The last time the two-time NBA champion was scratched from the roster was back on December 29. Since then, he has suited up in Clippers last 15 games.

For years, Leonard's injury history has been a matter of concern. He is on pace to break his most games played in a season for the Clippers (at 57) back on his first year with the team.

Kawhi Leonard's 2023-24 season

In 43 games, Kawhi Leonard has provided the LA Clippers with averages of 24.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 asists, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.7 steals. He also shoots the ball 53% from the field and has a 45% three-point shooting accuracy.

His season high in points is currently at 41 points when the LA Clippers picked up a win over the Utah Jazz back on December 8. He also had one triple-double on January 23 against the Los Angeles Lakers doing 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

The LA Clippers are winning 68% of their games and on pace to finish the season with 50 wins if the percentage is maintained.